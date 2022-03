Jürgen Klopp makes eight changes from the side that defeated Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday. Despite several injuries to contend with, Liverpool have a very strong side on the field to take on the Hammers. The Reds have an opportunity to keep the pressure on Manchester City with a win, pulling back within three points while even on games played. West Ham are part of the crew who all seem to be avoiding taking over fourth place in the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO