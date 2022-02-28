ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

These Are the Counties In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0eR0vPRF00 After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 60.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY, metro area consists of Hardin County, Meade County, and Larue County. In the past week, there were an average of 68.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Elizabethtown residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 96.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Elizabethtown residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Meade County. There were an average of 57.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Meade County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Elizabethtown with available data.

Case growth in the Elizabethtown metro area varies at the county level. In Larue County, for example, there were an average of 89.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Elizabethtown and more than the case growth rate in Meade County.

Just as Meade County has the slowest case growth in the Elizabethtown area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of February 24, there were a total of 20,222.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Meade County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,014.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Meade County, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 6.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending February 24. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending February 24 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending February 17 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Meade County 28,182 57.3 77.4 20,222.1 227.1
2 Hardin County 108,527 68.7 104.0 29,520.8 366.7
3 Larue County 14,204 89.7 82.2 25,837.8 471.7

