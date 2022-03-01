ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0VyK_0eR0tlpv00

Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into early Tuesday morning as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31.

In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 13th time with a session that started after 2 a.m. as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained very far apart on key issues.

Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice — once more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2. After months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.

“We’re working at it," Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.

Deputy commissioner Dan Halem and executive vice president Morgan Sword were key figures in the meetings. Some sessions lasted mere minutes and also included senior vice president Pat Houlihan.

Negotiations went into a ninth straight day after the league and players met just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout. They have laid out their positions to each other in detail, both agreeing to funnel more money to young players but entering the day far apart on many economic terms.

Manfred said a deal had to be reached by Monday to maintain four weeks of spring training ahead of a 162-game schedule. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which led to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides sensed an agreement within reach.

The union has not said whether it agrees with the deadline, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.

Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other's bottom line. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill."

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: “Players are used to their 'threats.' Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and 'future' of our amazing sport.”

The sides arrived at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than previous days, at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miler were the only players on hand. Halem, Sword and Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort also took part in the talks.

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball's ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.

The most contentious proposals in dispute involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.

In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.

Not since Aug. 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.

Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but it has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.

MLB has offered to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.

Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.

The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.

The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $20 million to be split among 30.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 7

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Derek Jeter left the Marlins, revealed

Derek Jeter is out in South Beach after serving as CEO of the Miami Marlins for the past five seasons. The announcement that Jeter would be stepping down from his role came on Monday and was a big surprise to most around the league. According to The NY Post’s Joel Sherman, one of the main reasons Jeter decided to part ways with the organization was due to a disconnect in regards to how much money would be available to spend on the roster this offseason.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper sends clear message about MLB lockout status

Bryce Harper is not involved in the on-site negotiations as Major League Baseball tries to avert a lockout that extends into the regular season. However, he’s definitely keeping tabs of what is happening, and his latest update did not provide a lot of encouragement. On Monday, Harper sent a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

NBA Owner Reveals If He Would Draft Bronny James

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has weighed in on if he would draft Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James. Cuban spoke to Sportsgrid and confirmed that it’s unlikely he’d burn a second-round pick to draft him, though it all comes down to how good he is at the time.
NBA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Rob Manfred
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Releases Video Revealing His Side of Story

Following the news that Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer would not be facing criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault, the 31-year-old shared a video on his YouTube channel finally addressing the report. In the video, Bauer argues his side of the story and questions the reporting on the allegations....
MLB
Daily Mail

Derek Jeter, 47, steps down as Marlins CEO and announces plans to sell his '4% stake in the club worth $45million,' saying the franchise's future is 'not' the one he envisioned when he took over

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has announced that he is stepping down as Miami Marlins CEO and will sell his stake in the team due to internal differences with the club's front office. The 47-year-old Jeter has been the team's chief financial officer since 2017, and has overseen vast...
MLB
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Uniform#Miami Marlins#Roger Dean Stadium#Yankees#Major League Baseball#Japanese
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth. It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board. Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Clayton Kershaw to either sign with Rangers or retire?

The baseball world’s focus continues to fixate on the MLB lockout and Monday’s MLB-imposed deadline, but whenever the lockout lifts, the ensuing flurry of free-agent and trade activity has the potential to be historic. One of the most notable names among the yet-unsigned players on the market is three-time Cy Young winner and 2014 NL MVP Clayton Kershaw, who became a free agent for the first time at season’s end. The prevailing wisdom since he hit the market has been that Kershaw would either return to the Dodgers or sign with the Rangers, as Kershaw’s Dallas home is a short drive from Arlington’s Globe Life Field.
MLB
On3.com

Derek Jeter takes parting shot at Miami Marlins organization

Derek Jeter stepped down from his post of CEO for the Miami Marlins on Monday, stunning the baseball world. After the surprising news was revealed, Jeter released a statement detailing his decision to do so. “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Derek Jeter Makes Decision On Marlins Job

Derek Jeter is out in Miami. The former New York Yankees great turned Marlins executive has decided to step down from his position with the NL East franchise. Jeter, 47, joined the Marlins franchise in 2017, when he was part of a new ownership group. He owned a very small percentage of the franchise, but was made the chief executive officer of the team.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Will Brett Gardner’s announcement change Yankees’ offseason plans?

It’s that time of the year again, New York Yankees fans, and if MLB transactions were allowed, it might already be a done deal. Late February usually marks the moment when Brett Gardner’s name surfaces and then a reunion with the Yankees occurs days later (which has been happening since after the 2018 season). His name has surfaced in the past week, but New York can’t do anything about it until the lockout is over.
MLB
FanSided

Why the New York Yankees won’t retire Goose Gossage’s number

Right-handed relief pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage played for the New York Yankees for seven years (1978-1983, 1989) and for various other clubs during his 23-year career in MLB. He was especially a sensational hurler during his time with the Yanks. In 533 innings pitched for the Bronx Bombers,...
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

562K+
Followers
139K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy