ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Markelle Fultz likely to make season debut as Magic host Pacers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9mQL_0eR0tj4T00

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is expected to make his season debut for Orlando on Monday night as the Magic open a two-game home set against the new-look Indiana Pacers.

Fultz announced his return during an appearance Saturday on the Magic’s official podcast. The 6-foot-4 guard, taken by Philadelphia with the first selection in the 2017 draft, has not played in almost 14 months after suffering a left ACL injury during Orlando’s eighth game of the shortened 2020-21 season.

“I’m just blessed just to be able to, one, be where I am today after going through an injury like this, and being able to fight and just be back on the court with my brothers and friends,” Fultz said during the podcast. “So, one, I’m just blessed and I’m thankful for the process and the journey that I’ve been through. I’m very excited just to get out there with my teammates and go out there and compete.”

Fultz was listed as probable on Sunday’s NBA injury report. Orlando traded for Fultz in February 2019, and he had a promising start last season with a pair of 20-plus point games against Washington as the Magic started 6-2.

The former University of Washington standout is part of a crowded Orlando backcourt that includes starters Cole Anthony and rookie Jalen Suggs and reserve guards R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross.

Hampton scored 11 points in the Magic’s 119-111 comeback win over Houston on Friday, marking his return following a 14-game absence due to a knee injury.

Friday’s win — Orlando’s sixth in 27 home games — helped the Magic break a four-game slide as Chuma Okeke played his best game of the season. The former first-round pick (16th overall) from Auburn in 2019 scored a career-high 26 points, making five 3-pointers, to go with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes off the bench.

Wendell Carter Jr. also starred for Orlando with 24 points (9-for-11 shooting) and 12 rebounds for his team-high 26th double-double. Orlando traded for Carter in March 2021, so he has yet to play with Fultz.

Orlando overcame a 17-point third-quarter deficit en route to a 119-118 victory at Indiana on Feb. 2. But the Magic will need a new scouting report for the rematch.

Caris LeVert and Torrey Craig, who combined for 48 points in the one-point loss to Orlando, were moved at the trade deadline to Cleveland and Phoenix, respectively. Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are also gone, dealt to Sacramento, with Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton as the key pieces going to Indiana.

Hield scored 29 points and Haliburton had 14 points and 11 assists in the Pacers’ 129-125 overtime loss to visiting Oklahoma City on Friday. Malcolm Brogdon was also back in the lineup after missing 15 straight games because of a sore right Achilles, posting 15 points in 31 minutes.

Indiana has lost 12 of the past 16 games. But the host Pacers cooled off Boston 128-107 on Sunday as Oshae Brissett hit six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 27 points, and rookie Chris Duarte returned after missing three games with a toe injury to post 11 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

“There’s a lot of guys learning a lot of things out there,” Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle said after the Oklahoma City defeat. “We got guys that are being put in positions of responsibility that are really, you know, unprecedented for them.”

Orlando and Indiana conclude their season series on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd gets brutally honest on LeBron James, Frank Vogel amid Lakers’ struggles

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks further added to the misery of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday after the Mavs took a 109-104 victory over a hapless LA side in their own home court. The Lakers put in a major effort to climb back from a huge deficit in the third quarter — they outscored the Mavs 31-14 — but in the end, Dallas was able to hold on to hand LeBron and Co. their third straight loss after the All-Star break.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Gary Harris
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
Person
Chuma Okeke
theScore

Porzingis probable to make Wizards debut Sunday vs. Pacers

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis is probable to make his team debut Sunday against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced. Porzingis has been out since the end of January with right knee soreness. He also missed games earlier this season with back tightness. The Wizards acquired the former All-Star from...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic#University Of Washington
FOX Sports

Kuzma, Wizards host the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (22-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (28-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Indiana in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. The Wizards are 21-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 7-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy