Alphabet is one of the most entrenched tech companies out there, controlling many popular apps as well as the most popular mobile operating system. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) (GOOGL) was the big winner in Q4 tech earnings season. In the same period when Meta Platforms (FB) was crashing on a slight miss and Netflix (NFLX) was crashing even harder on a beat, GOOG put out a release that beat significantly on the top and bottom lines. Investors were impressed, and rewarded GOOG with a small selloff instead of a large one. As of this writing, GOOG was down only 8.9% for the year - a massive vote of confidence from Mr. Market.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO