FIFA

Elden Ring Tops UK Physical Sales Charts

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFromSoftware’s Elden Ring debuted on top of Gfk’s UK physical sales charts for the week ending February 26th. Along with selling 26 percent more than 2016’s Dark Souls 3, it also ranks as the third biggest retail launch of the year in the region as...

The Independent

What time does Elden Ring release on launch day in the UK?

From the creator of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with writing from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike.It’s one of the most highly anticipated releases this year and with a release date of 25 February 2022, it’s only just around the corner. Now that pre-orders of the game are available, players will be able to preload the game onto their console of choice.One of the best things about downloading a game ahead of is launch is that it will be ready to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Collector's Edition Is On Sale Now

Elden Ring launched on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC today February 25th, and the Collector's Edition has been available to purchase on and off at various retailers. Details about each release can be found below. Keep tabs on the retailer links for restocks. You can check out our review of Elden Ring right here.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring's launch is bigger than Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077 in the UK

The days of FromSoftware shepherding in cult-classic are long over if Elden Ring’s UK sales numbers are any indication. GSD digital and physical sales data published on GamesIndustry.biz states that Elden Ring is the biggest non-FIFA or Call of Duty title since 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Similarly, Elden Ring is seeing better first-week sales than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077 did within similar time frames. Perhaps most surprising of all is that FromSoftware’s latest sold more than twice as much as Horizon Forbidden West, which came out only a week prior.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring Review Scores: Is Elden Ring Worth It?

The review embargo for Elden Ring is finally up, and now we’re seeing Elden Ring Review and Review Scores coming out. Is Elden Ring worth it? We find out in our Elden Ring review roundup here. As of writing this article, we are still roughly 24 hours removed from the game’s public release. However, those who pre-ordered the Steam version can start pre-loading the game now. If there’s going to be just one key takeaway from this article, it’s that your pre-order is safe. Elden Ring is the quintessential Souls-like game, implementing open-world in the best way possible. But if you’re still unconvinced, you can check out the Elden Ring review articles we’ll quote below. Visit their websites, too, to get a fuller picture.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Sales Are Much Higher Than Anticipated

Elden Ring has already been getting praised endlessly by both fans and critics alike since launching last week, but it looks like the latest action game from developer FromSoftware is already setting some extremely impressive sales records as well. Over the past decade, FromSoftware has continued to gain more notoriety with its Soulslike titles, with each new release being a bit bigger than the last. Now, not only has Elden Ring seemingly become FromSoftware's largest launch so far in terms of sales, but it seems to be lapping a multitude of other high-profile games.
Digital Trends

Demon’s Souls, the godfather of Elden Ring, is on sale today

Since its launch, Elden Ring has seen some mind-boggling success and is one of the biggest game launches in a while. In fact, even Digital Trends has jumped on the hype train with our beginners guide for Elden Ring and our favorite settings for squeezing out the best Elden Ring performance. If you’re new to developer FromSoftware’s Souls games and want to experience where the whole thing started, then grab Demon’s Souls, the namesake and originator of the entire series of games, including Dark Souls. The recent remake for the PlayStation 5 can be had for a discounted price at Amazon at just $47, a $23 discount on the normal $70 price and one of the better PS5 game deals you’re going to come across today.
VIDEO GAMES
