Russia attacks Ukraine: 500K people have fled Ukraine, UN says (live updates)

Gunfire and blasts appeared to subside in Kyiv overnight as Russia’s invasion into Ukraine entered its fifth day Monday.

On Sunday, Russian troops entered Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, where fighting spilled into the streets of the northeastern Ukraine city as soldiers and volunteers put up a stubborn defense. In addition, at least one coastal city along the Black Sea in the south was seized by Russian troops.

By daybreak Monday, Kyiv remained under Ukrainian control, despite a reported direct rocket hit on a radioactive waste disposal site in the capital city.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s nuclear-deterrence forces to be put on alert; the European Union agreed for the first time in history to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons; and the EU banned Russian planes from its airspace.

Switzerland adopts EU sanctions against Russia

Update 9:40 a.m. EST Feb. 28: The Swiss president says Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “unacceptable” and Switzerland will adopt European Union sanctions, including asset freezes, targeting Russians – all but depriving well-heeled Russians of access to one of their favorite havens to park their money.

Ignazio Cassis told a news conference Monday that Russia’s invasion was intolerable on moral and political grounds. Switzerland’s government has been trying to balance its condemnation of Russia’s actions with its history of neutrality and as an intermediary between opposing countries.

Referring to the Swiss executive body, he added: “The Federal Council has decided to take up fully the sanctions of the European Union, including the asset freezes.”

Switzerland is not a European Union member but is all but surrounded by four EU countries: Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

Snake Island defenders ‘alive and well,’ Ukrainian Navy says

Update 9:35 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Officials with the Ukrainian Navy confirmed in a statement Monday that soldiers who were initially believed to have died while defending Snake Island in the Black Sea are “alive and well.”

In the statement, officials said soldiers twice fought off Russian forces on the island, also known as Zmiinyi Island. However, they were unable to continue defending the island after running out of ammunition, CNN reported. Officials said Russian forces “completely destroyed the island’s infrastructure: lighthouses, towers, antennas, etc.”

Officials with the Ukrainian Border Guard Service said over the weekend that they had received information that soldiers who defended Snake Island might have been captured alive. Eighty-two soldiers were defending the island when Russia attacked Thursday, according to authorities and CNN.

International Olympic Committee: Bar Russian, Belarusian athletes from international competition

Update 9:15 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Officials with the International Olympic Committee on Monday asked international sports officials to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition in response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, members of the IOC’s executive board noted that “the Olympic Movement is united in its sense of fairness not to punish athletes for the decisions of their government if they are not actively participating in them.”

“The current war in Ukraine, however, puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma,” the statement read. “While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country.”

Previously, the IOC executive board urged sports officials not to organize any sports events in Russia or Belarus.

Airbnb offering free, short-term housing to Ukrainian refugees

Update 8:55 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Officials with Airbnb on Monday announced plans to offer free, short-term housing for as many as 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The stays will be funded by Airbnb, donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and Airbnb hosts, officials said.

Ukraine raises $20 million in cryptocurrency

Update 8:45 a.m. EST Feb. 28: A crowdfunding appeal from the government of Ukraine has raised nearly $20 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to Reuters.

Ukraine’s official Twitter account sent out the appeal for money on Saturday as Russia continued its invasion of the country. The tweet provided digital wallet addresses for tokens including bitcoin and ether.

Russia closes airspace to 36 countries

Update 8:30 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Russian officials on Monday announced they have closed the country’s airspace to three dozen countries in response to bans on Russian flights enacted following the invasion of Ukraine.

Among the countries barred from using Russian airspace are the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Canada.

The announcement came after the 27-member European Union closed its airspace to Russian aircraft.

Canada also closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, the country’s minister of transport announced Sunday.

State Department closes US Embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Update 8 a.m. EST Feb. 28: The State Department announced Monday that it has suspended operations of the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is letting nonessential employees to leave the U.S. Embassy in Russia, according to The Associated Press.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “The Department of State continually adjusts its posture at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment and the health situation. We ultimately have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens, and that includes our U.S. government personnel and their dependents serving around the world.”

Julie Fisher, the U.S. ambassador to Belarus, also tweeted about the announcement:

Russian military puts nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Update 7:37 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Russia’s military said it has put its nuclear deterrent forces on high alert following an order by President Vladimir Putin, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said additional personnel have been stationed at the country’s nuclear command posts, according to the news agency.

UN: 500K people have fled Ukraine

Update 6:33 a.m. EST Feb. 28: The United Nations’ high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

According to The Associated Press, an estimated 281,000 people fled from Ukraine to Poland; 84,500 to Hungary; 36,400 to Moldova; 32,500 to Romania; and 30,000 to Slovakia, with the remaining refugees scattering to other countries, a U.N. refugee agency spokeswoman said.

Zelenskyy: 16 children killed, 45 hurt in Ukraine

Update 5:41 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 16 Ukrainian children have died and 45 others have been injured since Russian forces invaded the country last week.

According to The Associated Press, the news came Monday in a video address by Zelenskyy, who added that 4,500 Russian troops have died so far.

“Every crime, every shelling by the occupiers bring our partners and us even closer,” said Zelenskyy, who also praised sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia.

Vatican offers services for negotiations

Update 4:18 a.m. EST Feb. 28: The Vatican’s second-ranked official, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said the Holy See is “offering its willingness to facilitate dialogue with Russia” in an effort to end the crisis in Ukraine, The Associated Press reported early Monday.

The statement came days after Pope Francis pushed for negotiations Friday while visiting the nearby Russian Embassy in Rome to meet with the Russian ambassador, according to the AP.

Ukrainian delegation arrives at Belarus border for talks

Update 3:50 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Ukraine’s delegation has arrived at the country’s border with Belarus, where negotiations with Russian officials are slated to take place, according to The Associated Press.

Russian military says Kyiv residents can leave safely

Update 3:41 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Kyiv residents can safely leave the city via a highway leading southwest to Vasylkiv, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said its forces were fighting small groups of Russian troops in some sections of Kyiv, according to the AP.

Russia’s Central Bank raises key rate to 20%

Update 3 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Russia’s Central Bank on Monday hiked its key rate to 20% from 9.5% as the ruble sank 26% against the U.S. dollar.

According to The Associated Press, the rate increase, designed to boost the ruble and help banks cope with the crisis, came after Western countries decided to freeze Russia’s hard currency reserves.

UN General Assembly, Security Council to meet Monday

Update 2:06 a.m. EST Feb. 28: The United Nations’ General Assembly and Security Council are slated to hold separate meetings Monday about Russia and Ukraine.

According to The Associated Press, the General Assembly will have its first emergency session in decades, giving its 193 members to discuss the conflict and vote on a resolution targeting Russia. Meanwhile, the 15-member Security Council will discuss the humanitarian impact of Russia’s attack, the AP reported.

Ruble plunges 26% following SWIFT sanctions on Russian banks

Update 1:13 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Russia’s ruble has sunk almost 26% against the U.S. dollar, The Associated Press is reporting.

According to the news agency, the ruble was trading early Monday at 105.27 per U.S. dollar, a record low. On Friday, it had been trading at about 84 per U.S. dollar.

The news came after Western nations and Japan moved to block Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system, the AP reported.

Belarus may join Ukraine invasion, official says

Update 12:43 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Belarus could send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to assist Russian troops, a senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press.

Belarus’ decision on whether to join the fight depends on what happens in talks between Russia and Ukraine in the coming days, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the news agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

