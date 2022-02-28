SUNDAY WEB WEATHER

FSU’S Unconquered Scholars Program creates Stevenson Guerrier Scholarship following his sudden death. FSU's Unconquered Scholars Program created a scholarship in honor of FSU alum Stevenson 'Stevo' Guerrier following his sudden death. Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 26. Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST. |
The two bouts of Saturday afternoon snow showers and squalls have exited Southern New England, leaving cold air in place to round out the weekend. The wild swings in our weather, mild one day, arctic cold the next, will continue throughout the week ahead. That taste of arctic-in-origin but dry air Sunday will be followed by milder-than-average temperatures with filtered sun Monday.
NICE WARM-UP TODAY: With a sun filled sky, we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon; it will be our last dry day for a while, so enjoy it. WET/UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD: Clouds return to the state tonight, and rain will become widespread tomorrow afternoon as a warm front lifts northward. Tuesday will be a mild day as the warm front moves north of the state... temperatures reach the mid 70s.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area is heading for a warmup! High temperatures may approach the upper 40s on Sunday.
Before that, Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low of 19 degrees.
Sunday will be windy and much warmer. Expect high temperatures to reach 47 degrees.
Milder temperatures will continue through Tuesday when showers return. Temperatures will drop Wednesday and stay cold into next weekend.
The risk of snow squalls, damaging winds and wildfire spread is gone. In will come a quieter, though colder Sunday. Looking forward to the week ahead, expect more 50s, and 60s. However, it comes with rain as well. Winds will be from the northwest 5 to 10 mph for most...
Sunshine is the dominant weather feature Friday, but it’s going to be cold. As you can see from the graph below, our average temperatures are on the upswing, but we are going to be below average until later this weekend. The blue lines represent what has already occurred this year and the rest of the graph shows record highs, lows, and the more daily typical range of temperatures in brown.
DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 25, 2022, afternoon and evening. Lake-effect snow continues to fall Friday afternoon, with the flow off Lake Huron. But as winds calm and shift more to the northwest, this snow will end later in the day. Light...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold morning with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills but a gorgeous Sunday ahead!
It’ll be windy at times with a strong southerly flow and gusts around 20-25 mph but it’s also pumping in warmer air.
Highs get back to the mid 40s with sunshine and it gets even better on Monday with highs in the 50s and possibly even 60 for some!
Alert: None
Aware: Rain arrives Tuesday
The next round of wet weather arrives Tuesday and highs will be back around 60. Rain showers will be on and off through the day as a low-pressure system arrives.
Wednesday morning there will be a few rain showers then the afternoon dries out and mild weather sticks around with highs in the 50s.
The next chance before a chance for rain and snow showers arrive Thursday which could potentially lead to a First Alert Weather Day!
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with increasing wind by afternoon. Two systems will bring a chance of showers Thursday night through Saturday, with falling snow levels. Expect winter driving conditions in the Sierra, with some snow down to valley floors Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder for the weekend, then warm again next week. -Jeff.
Jacksonville, Fl — After soaring to 84 degrees on Sunday, today will be at least 20 degrees cooler and damp. Action News Jax Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic is tracking a cold front that will move south today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers redeveloping through the day and night as an area of low pressure develops off our coast.
It was nice to have the sunshine back, but it remained pretty cold today! Highs Saturday were in the low 30s, well below average for the date (average is 43). After 2.5″ of snow fell at the airport Friday, we topped 40″ on the season for PVD. Some...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to break out the short sleeves as a warm front lifts northward across the Philadelphia region on Sunday, ushering unseasonably warm and likely record high temperatures more common for mid-May, not early March. Despite a morning shower on Sunday, temperatures will climb to the low 70’s across much of the area.
Areas far north and west of the city are expected to be in the 60’s.
Philadelphia’s current record high for Sunday, March 6 is 72 degrees and was set 87 years ago in 1935.
With forecast highs in the low to mid 70’s, this will likely be the warmest day since last October.
Monday will also hover in the low 70’s with rain and thunderstorms possible.
The remainder of next week the Philly area will fall back to the 50’s, but that is still above the average high of 49 for this time of year.
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Federal water master Chad Blanchard made the trip to Mt Rose Summit on Monday for the third of four annual snow surveys, and was disappointed by the results. “With the very dry conditions in January and February - which are supposed to be our two...
El Paso, Texas- That weak cold front I was tracking yesterday moved into the Borderland. It has brought in cooler air, so expect afternoon highs to be about 3 to 5 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday. High pressure will remain dominant across the Borderland which means, dry and...
Snow showers will continue through Saturday. Carry chains in the mountains and be prepared for winter driving conditions area-wide. Dry, chilly weather is in the Sunday forecast, with a warming trend coming next week. -Jeff.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the incoming storm expected over the weekend, local Nevada Department of Transportation crews have been preparing their trucks, attaching snow plows and filling truck beds with their nearly 31,000 cubic yards of salt and sand that have been stockpiled in the area, to be used on winter roads for increased traction and safety.
Wilber Martinez Guzman has received two more life sentences. He now has four life sentences for the four murders he committed in Washoe and Douglas counties. Rain will change to snow Friday, with winter driving conditions likely Friday night into Saturday. Carry chains in the mountains. The weather will be much colder following this system through Monday. Next week will bring warmer weather. -Jeff.
