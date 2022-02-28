SUNDAY WEB WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to break out the short sleeves as a warm front lifts northward across the Philadelphia region on Sunday, ushering unseasonably warm and likely record high temperatures more common for mid-May, not early March. Despite a morning shower on Sunday, temperatures will climb to the low 70’s across much of the area. Areas far north and west of the city are expected to be in the 60’s. Philadelphia’s current record high for Sunday, March 6 is 72 degrees and was set 87 years ago in 1935. With forecast highs in the low to mid 70’s, this will likely be the warmest day since last October. Monday will also hover in the low 70’s with rain and thunderstorms possible. The remainder of next week the Philly area will fall back to the 50’s, but that is still above the average high of 49 for this time of year.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO