Environment

SUNDAY WEB WEATHER

KOLO TV Reno
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens gathered to show support for Ukraine as it...

www.kolotv.com

WCTV

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 27

FSU’S Unconquered Scholars Program creates Stevenson Guerrier Scholarship following his sudden death. FSU's Unconquered Scholars Program created a scholarship in honor of FSU alum Stevenson 'Stevo' Guerrier following his sudden death. Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 26. Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST. |
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Arctic cold dry Sunday, milder Monday, see-saw weather ahead

The two bouts of Saturday afternoon snow showers and squalls have exited Southern New England, leaving cold air in place to round out the weekend. The wild swings in our weather, mild one day, arctic cold the next, will continue throughout the week ahead. That taste of arctic-in-origin but dry air Sunday will be followed by milder-than-average temperatures with filtered sun Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warm, dry Sunday arrives before a rainy week

NICE WARM-UP TODAY: With a sun filled sky, we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon; it will be our last dry day for a while, so enjoy it. WET/UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD: Clouds return to the state tonight, and rain will become widespread tomorrow afternoon as a warm front lifts northward. Tuesday will be a mild day as the warm front moves north of the state... temperatures reach the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Big Warmup Coming Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area is heading for a warmup! High temperatures may approach the upper 40s on Sunday. Before that, Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low of 19 degrees. Sunday will be windy and much warmer. Expect high temperatures to reach 47 degrees. Milder temperatures will continue through Tuesday when showers return. Temperatures will drop Wednesday and stay cold into next weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
Atlantic City Press

Weather: A much quieter Sunday with the week ahead warmer, wetter

The risk of snow squalls, damaging winds and wildfire spread is gone. In will come a quieter, though colder Sunday. Looking forward to the week ahead, expect more 50s, and 60s. However, it comes with rain as well. Winds will be from the northwest 5 to 10 mph for most...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Globe

Weather turns milder this weekend, with showers and gusts likely Sunday

Sunshine is the dominant weather feature Friday, but it’s going to be cold. As you can see from the graph below, our average temperatures are on the upswing, but we are going to be below average until later this weekend. The blue lines represent what has already occurred this year and the rest of the graph shows record highs, lows, and the more daily typical range of temperatures in brown.
BOSTON, MA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: A few light snow showers possible Sunday

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 25, 2022, afternoon and evening. Lake-effect snow continues to fall Friday afternoon, with the flow off Lake Huron. But as winds calm and shift more to the northwest, this snow will end later in the day. Light...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Starts Off Streak Of Warmer Temperatures This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold morning with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills but a gorgeous Sunday ahead! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be windy at times with a strong southerly flow and gusts around 20-25 mph but it’s also pumping in warmer air. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Highs get back to the mid 40s with sunshine and it gets even better on Monday with highs in the 50s and possibly even 60 for some! Alert: None​ Aware: ​Rain arrives Tuesday The next round of wet weather arrives Tuesday and highs will be back around 60. Rain showers will be on and off through the day as a ​low-pressure system arrives. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wednesday morning there will be a few rain showers then the afternoon dries out and mild weather sticks around with highs in the 50s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance before a chance for rain and snow showers arrive Thursday which could potentially lead to a First Alert Weather Day! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
KOLO TV Reno

Unseasonable weather? Time to give fruit trees a trim

Unseasonable weather? Time to give fruit trees a trim

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers looking to target consumers through email, phone, or text message. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with increasing wind by afternoon. Two systems will bring a chance of showers Thursday night through Saturday, with falling snow levels. Expect winter driving conditions in the Sierra, with some snow down to valley floors Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder for the weekend, then warm again next week. -Jeff.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Weather whiplash: 20+ degrees cooler than Sunday, damp and cloudy

Jacksonville, Fl — After soaring to 84 degrees on Sunday, today will be at least 20 degrees cooler and damp. Action News Jax Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic is tracking a cold front that will move south today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers redeveloping through the day and night as an area of low pressure develops off our coast.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KOLO TV Reno

High-Tech Training For Child Birth

High-Tech Training For Child Birth
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Record Warmth Possible Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to break out the short sleeves as a warm front lifts northward across the Philadelphia region on Sunday, ushering unseasonably warm and likely record high temperatures more common for mid-May, not early March. Despite a morning shower on Sunday, temperatures will climb to the low 70’s across much of the area.  Areas far north and west of the city are expected to be in the 60’s. Philadelphia’s current record high for Sunday, March 6 is 72 degrees and was set 87 years ago in 1935.  With forecast highs in the low to mid 70’s, this will likely be the warmest day since last October. Monday will also hover in the low 70’s with rain and thunderstorms possible.  The remainder of next week the Philly area will fall back to the 50’s, but that is still above the average high of 49 for this time of year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Airport Hiring Workers

Reno Airport Hiring Workers
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

February storms help ski resorts but do little to boost snowpack

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Federal water master Chad Blanchard made the trip to Mt Rose Summit on Monday for the third of four annual snow surveys, and was disappointed by the results. “With the very dry conditions in January and February - which are supposed to be our two...
RENO, NV
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Tad bit cooler afternoon for your Sunday

El Paso, Texas- That weak cold front I was tracking yesterday moved into the Borderland. It has brought in cooler air, so expect afternoon highs to be about 3 to 5 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday. High pressure will remain dominant across the Borderland which means, dry and...
EL PASO, TX
KOLO TV Reno

Businesses React to No Masks

Businesses React to No Masks

Snow showers will continue through Saturday. Carry chains in the mountains and be prepared for winter driving conditions area-wide. Dry, chilly weather is in the Sunday forecast, with a warming trend coming next week. -Jeff.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT prepares roads for incoming storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the incoming storm expected over the weekend, local Nevada Department of Transportation crews have been preparing their trucks, attaching snow plows and filling truck beds with their nearly 31,000 cubic yards of salt and sand that have been stockpiled in the area, to be used on winter roads for increased traction and safety.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

How Economic Sanctions Impact Russia

How Economic Sanctions Impact Russia

Wilber Martinez Guzman has received two more life sentences. He now has four life sentences for the four murders he committed in Washoe and Douglas counties. Rain will change to snow Friday, with winter driving conditions likely Friday night into Saturday. Carry chains in the mountains. The weather will be much colder following this system through Monday. Next week will bring warmer weather. -Jeff.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

