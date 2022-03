On Friday, Kentucky Women’s Basketball got fans’ attention. 24 hours later, they’re ready to put on a show. On Saturday night, the No. 7 seed Wildcats (17-11, 8-8) will take on the No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-7, 11-5) in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. Kentucky is entering the contest after stunning No. 6 LSU in a convincing 78-63 victory. The win was UK’s eighth in a row.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO