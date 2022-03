Helsinki has long been a hub for flights linking the UK and continental Europe with Russia and east Asia. But the ban on using Russian airspace means its main airline, Finnair, is making widespread cancellations. On the remaining Asian flights, airspace closures mean extremely long routings.Tonight’s flights from the Finnish capital to Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, and Seoul in Korea, have been cancelled – along with multiple services to Moscow and St Petersburg.All links to and from Japan, Korea and China have been cancelled until Sunday 6 March at the earliest, with all flights to Russia grounded until 28...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO