CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Freshman Rachel Clark led three Cavaliers with four goals as No. 13 Virginia cruises past No. 16 Stanford 23-13 to end three-game skid. Virginia scored the first three goals of the game and led 11-4 after the first quarter. Stanford would never get closer than three goals as UVA kept control of the game throughout, in part because of a single game UVA record 15 draw controls from Aubrey Williams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO