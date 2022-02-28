The Road Ahead For P2P Lending In India

If you are wondering where the price of oil is going or it is not too late to buy oil stocks we’re here to tell you that oil prices and the energy complex are going higher, much higher. We think WTI will go well over $130 per barrel and set a new all-time high. It will probably stay at those levels until Russian capacity is either brought back to the market or made up by us or OPEC. We already know that OPEC isn’t going to pump more, they said so, and our energy policy is anti-energy so there is really no ceiling in sight for price action. The worst part of this out is that, historically, any time oil prices correct it is caused by or comes with a recession so there’s that to think about too. Regardless, what this means is windfall profits for the energy sector and there are some high-yielding stocks from which to choose.

