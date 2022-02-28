ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Russia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money

By Tom Sims
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CJHk_0eR0jNmB00

FRANKFURT/VIENNA/SARAJEVO (Reuters) -The European arm of Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, faces failure, the European Central Bank (ECB) warned on Monday, after a run on its deposits sparked by the backlash from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia’s economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions’ of dollars of transactions.

Sberbank Europe and two other subsidiaries were set to fail, after “significant deposit outflows” linked to “geopolitical tensions”, according to the ECB. Austria’s Financial Market Authority imposed a moratorium on Sberbank Europe, which is based in the country.

Separately, Deutsche Boerse, the German stock exchange operator, said that it was suspending from trading a number of securities from Russian issuers with immediate effect. The list includes Sberbank.

“We’ve triggered a run on this kind of bank,” said Hans-Peter Burghof, a professor at the University of Hohenheim.

Western banks and their lawyers are scrambling to assess the impact of the wave of sanctions, which prompted Russia’s central bank to more than double its main interest rate on Monday and introduce some capital controls to try and stabilize the rouble.

Russia’s central bank stands ready to support the nation’s banking sector following the high demand for cash, its governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

Shares of leading European banks sank with the European banking sector down 5.4%, steeper than a 1.9% fall for the Euro Stoxx index.

The market turmoil came as ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday and as Russia faced deepening economic isolation four days after invading Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

European banks with significant operations in Russia were hit the hardest on Monday. Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International fell 13.8% as it said it was working through the impact of sanctions.

“Our Russian subsidiary bank has a very strong liquidity position and is recording inflows,” RBI’s chief executive Johann Strobl said in a statement to Reuters.

The ECB’s warning extended to Sberbank subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia. Sberbank is majority owned by Russia.

The lender said in a statement that several of its subsidiaries saw “significant outflow of client deposits within a very short time” and that it was in close contact with regulators.

Sberbank’s branches in Slovenia were closed until Wednesday and services temporarily limited to card transactions with a withdrawal limit of 400 euros a day, the Slovenian central bank said on Monday.

The issue has disrupted government benefit payouts through Sberbank. Some 1,000 child welfare payments have been rejected, according to the nation’s labour ministry.

The Croatian central bank said depositors at Sberbank, which has about a 2% share of the country’s banking market, would be allowed to withdraw just under 1000 euros a day.

Sberbank Europe said in November it had reached a deal to sell its subsidiaries in Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to a group including Serbia’s AIK bank and Slovenia’s Gorenjska bank.

Serbian regulators gave their consent on Monday, the only ones yet to do so. Gorenjska said it was no longer viable to proceed with the acquisition of Sberbank’s Slovenian subsidiary in the current situation.

Depository receipts of Sberbank on the London Stock Exchange were down 70%.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvira Nabiullina
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Markets#European#The European Central Bank#Swift#Sberbank Europe#Deutsche Boerse#Russian#Euro Stoxx#Ukrainian#Belarusian
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy