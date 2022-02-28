ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-China's mRNA COVID vaccine candidates

By Roxanne Liu
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARDKu_0eR0jK8000

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent “zero-COVID” restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published.

Two foreign COVID-19 vaccines using the novel mRNA technology, one from U.S. Biotech Moderna Inc and the other from U.S.-German duo Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, showed better efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases than the most-used Chinese shots based on other technologies in pre-Omicron clinical trials.

Below are the major mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in China.

FRONT-RUNNER ARCoV

The only candidate being tested in large-scale Phase III clinical trials is the two-dose ARCoV from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS), Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co Ltd and Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd.

Walvax in August obtained approval for trials in Indonesia and Mexico, with efficacy results yet to be released. It said in February it has postponed a trial in Nepal after largely finishing the recruitment of overseas Phase III participants.

Vice Chairman Huang Zhen in January said Walvax was working to identify COVID-19 infections among trial participants. He also said Walvax has the annual capacity to make 400 million doses in bulk form, and intended to increase that capacity.

Walvax is also trialling ARCoV in China as a booster for those who have had received certain non-mRNA vaccines.

In February, a small study showed ARCoV’s neutralising antibody activity against the Omicron variant was much weaker than against a strain with no major mutation. A booster shot readily induced antibody production in animal tests.

Two altered versions of ARCoV targeting Omicron induced antibody levels comparable to those elicited by the original ARCoV in animal tests.

The U.S. Commerce Department in December added AMMS to a trade blacklist that restricts its access to U.S. exports. It is unclear whether that will impact ARCoV’s development.

HOW DOES ARCOV DIFFER?

ARCoV has many differences from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. For example, the Western shots instruct the human body to produce antigens mimicking the coronavirus’ spike protein, while ARCoV targets just a specific part of the protein.

Chinese researchers said ARCoV can remain stable at 2-8°C for at least six months. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for those aged 12-plus is approved for storage also at 2-8°C but for only a month.

Moderna’s vaccine can also be stored at the same temperature for about a month, and the developer in April said data showed it could be stable for up to three months.

OTHER CHINESE MRNA CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19

Stemirna Therapeutics Co Ltd has a candidate designed to target the Delta variant in a mid-stage clinical trial in Laos. It is applying for trials of an updated version that it said showed early promise against variants such as Omicron.

Guangzhou RiboBio Co Ltd began an early stage clinical trial in China in January.

AIM Vaccine Co Ltd in January said its candidate appears safe and able to trigger an immune response based on data from an early-stage Phase I trial. It has not formally published its findings.

RNACure has partnered Walvax to develop mRNA vaccines targeting variants. It said in January it was applying for clinical trials for a candidate that showed broad-spectrum protection against variants in animal tests.

Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Inc have said they were working on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group Co Ltd said it has designed an mRNA candidate targeting the Omicron variant.

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

Single COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Significantly Reduces Risk of Reinfection

An Israeli study found COVID-19 reinfection was "relatively rare," and previously infected persons who also received at least 1 dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine had an 82% reduced risk of reinfection. This article was originally published on HCPLive. People previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 are at a significantly reduced risk...
SCIENCE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Low Risk Seen for Second Allergic Reaction to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with an allergic reaction to their first dose of mRNA severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, the risk for repeated immediate allergic and severe immediate allergic reactions associated with a second dose is low, according to a review published online Feb. 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Six countries in Africa will receive technology that will allow them to manufacture mRNA vaccines for the continent after applying and being selected under a World Health Organization program. The WHO said in a statement Friday that Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia will...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pfizer Inc#Mrna#Factbox#Omicron#U S Biotech Moderna Inc#Biontech Se#Chinese#Amms#Arcov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy