We might not see an iPhone mini this year — and that’s a big blow to fans of compact form factors in phones. Luckily though, we don’t have to give up all hope for ‘mini’ models as Asus has FINALLY launched the Zenfone 8z (Zenfone 8 in global markets) in India. It launched in global markets around May last year. I can say given the country was going through a devastating second wave of COVID-19, the company missing the initial launch window makes sense. But it had many months after that to release the device.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO