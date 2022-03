The royal couple looked the part of guests of honor at the NAACP Awards on Sunday, where they accepted the Presidential Award with a moving joint speech. This year’s NAACP Image Awards are officially a royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were honored at the event with the Presidential Award, bestowed in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. The duo, who called the award a “true honor” and said they were “proud” to support the NAACP in a statement. They accepted the award with a joint speach on Saturday, Feb. 26.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO