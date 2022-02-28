ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.N. General Assembly to hold rare emergency session on Ukraine

By Pamela Falk
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Nations — The United Nations General Assembly will meet Monday for a rare Emergency Special Session to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. and Albania requested a Sunday Security Council meeting to vote to convene the emergency General Assembly session, the first of its kind in 40 years...

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Vladimir Putin
Margaret Brennan
Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
CBS News

Senator Graham warns Russia will "wind up in the dark" if it continues to carry out "atrocities against the Ukrainian people"

Senator Lindsey Graham has been one of the most persistent and public critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Congress. On Wednesday, Graham introduced a resolution calling for the Senate to support an International Criminal Court investigation into Putin and his alleged regimes, "crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Ukraine and others."
