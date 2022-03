A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Sevilla visits Alavés trying to keep the pressure on Real Madrid. A win would pull Sevilla to within three points of the leaders. Julen Lopetegui’s side has been held to draws in its last three league trips to Espanyol, Osasuna and Valencia. Another slip would give Madrid the chance to increase its lead when it plays Real Sociedad on Saturday. Lopetegui says that striker Anthony Martial and central defender Diego Carlos are doubtful for the game. Alavés is in second-to-last place.

