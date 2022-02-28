ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Local roundup: LHU baseball splits with Saint Rose, LHU softball goes 1-3

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

In college baseball, Lock Haven split with Saint Rose, winning the first contest, 4-3, before dropping the second, 11-7, at Newark, Delaware. In the first game, the Bald Eagles held off Saint Rose late. Saint Rose scored three in the bottom of the seventh to close it to one run. Joe...

www.lockhaven.com

Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class A boys basketball championship breakdown: Bishop Canevin vs. Union

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The senior-laden Crusaders have cruised into the WPIAL finals after a 66-34 win over No. 8 Rochester in the quarterfinals and 71-36 triumph over No. 4 Geibel in Saturday’s semifinals. … Senior 6-foot-6 forward Jaden Gales (17.1 ppg) and senior guard Kevaughn Price (15.1 ppg) lead the Crusaders’ scoring. Among 10 seniors on the roster, Price (14), Gales (11) and guard Kai Spears (16) spearheaded the semifinal win. … Four starters returned from last year’s title team — Gales, Price, senior guard Jhamil Fife and junior guard Shea Champine. … Bishop Canevin played a challenging nonsection schedule that included wins over Belle Vernon and Greensburg Central Catholic, along with competitive losses to Penn Hills, Central Catholic, Butler and Fox Chapel. … The Crusaders won their first WPIAL boys basketball championship in 2021 but had to forfeit their PIAA quarterfinal minutes before tipoff because of covid-19 issues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lockhaven Express

Weaver earns win #100, Wildcats stand tall after day one of Regionals

All nine Wildcats who began their quest to Hershey Friday at the Northwest AAA regional are still alive. Seven of the nine Central Mountain wrestlers–Dalton Perry, Damien Galentine, Griffin Walizer, Luke Anaea, Luke Simcox, Rocco Serafini and Taylor Weaver–are just one victory away from booking their respective tickets to Hershey. The aforementioned Wildcat scrappers are set to compete in the semifinals Saturday at 10 A.M.
COMBAT SPORTS
Lockhaven Express

Red Raiders have four wrestlers in semifinals

Four Red Raider wrestlers are just one win away from a state championship appearance and two are clinging to life in the consolation round after one day of the AAA Northwest regional tournament. “I think the guys wrestled well, got some momentum going there,” Bellefonte coach Mike Maney said after...
COMBAT SPORTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

WPIAL Class 2A girls championship preview: OLSH, Neshannock with unfinished business to settle

When Luann Grybowski won her fifth WPIAL title last season, there was really nothing left for her to accomplish — but that wasn’t going to stop her from trying. Grybowski returned for a 42nd season on the sidelines — surpassing 700 career wins in the process — and she now has Neshannock back in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game for the third time in four seasons. The No. 2 seed Lancers (23-2) will take on top-seeded section rival Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-4) in a rubber match for all the marbles at 3 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lockhaven Express

Elling: Let’s rethink the direction wrestling is headed

District 4 Class AA — thanks to the efforts of goldsmith Rick Mahonski — recognized Midd-West coach Dale Franquet prior to the finals. Franquet, a prison guard at Allenwood, was attacked by an inmate and lost an eye in the fracas. He courageously fought off the assailant and credited his wrestling background as saving his life.
WWE
York News-Times

With pitching back on track, Husker baseball goes 3-1 over two days in Texas

Nebraska's pitching staff rediscovered its mojo, the Huskers' bats came alive late, and NU got out of Texas with three wins in two days after sweeping a doubleheader against Northwestern State and UT Arlington Saturday. Dawson McCarville and Braxton Bragg were the latest Nebraska pitchers to produce bounce back outings...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KULR8

Griz roundup: Softball goes 1-1 in Phoenix, tennis falls at Gonzaga

The Montana softball team scored a win on the first day of the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona, but fell in thrilling fashion in the nightcap. The Grizzlies opened the day with a 5-3, come-from-behind win over San Jose State. The Grizzlies trailed 3-1 after the bottom of the second but a double down the line by Julie Phelps brought in Kyle Becker to cut it down to a one-score game.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reading Eagle

Alvernia falls to William Paterson in ECAC men’s basketball quarterfinal

Alvernia couldn’t complete a comeback from a 12-point, second-half deficit in falling 88-85 to William Paterson in an ECAC Tournament quarterfinal game Friday at Newark, N.J. The top-seeded Golden Wolves (18-8) trailed by as many as 12 twice in the second half, the final time at 79-67 with 2:46...
NEWARK, NJ
247Sports

OSU Softball: Cowgirls split Day 1 of OSU Tulsa Invitational

STILLWATER — The No. 8 Oklahoma State softball team split a Friday doubleheader with Stanford, claiming a 6-1 win in game one and 5-1 loss in game two at Cowgirl Stadium on the first day of the OSU Tulsa Invitational. The Cowgirls moved to 12-5 on the season and...
STILLWATER, OK
Sun-Gazette

PASSHE votes on new name for combined university; LHU, Mansfield, Bloom to retain identities

LOCK HAVEN — After months of waiting, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has approved a name for its newly integrated school. Although Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities will retain their names and identities, the combined university will be known as Commonwealth University. The PASSHE Board of Governor’s unanimously approved the name during a meeting on Tuesday.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

District 6 update following AAA championship games Wednesday

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. District 5 UpdateDistrict 9 Update *Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted BOYS BASKETBALL— […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

7th-seeded Bishop Canevin tops Aquinas Academy for WPIAL Class A title

The Bishop Canevin Crusaders may have been seeded No. 7 in the WPIAL Class A girls basketball playoffs, but that only seemed to fuel them. Bishop Canevin defeated fourth-seeded Aquinas Academy, 59-40, in the Class A championship game Saturday at Petersen Events Center. It was Bishop Canevin’s sixth WPIAL title, and all six have come in the last eight years.
PITTSBURGH, PA

