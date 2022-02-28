Local roundup: LHU baseball splits with Saint Rose, LHU softball goes 1-3

When Luann Grybowski won her fifth WPIAL title last season, there was really nothing left for her to accomplish — but that wasn’t going to stop her from trying. Grybowski returned for a 42nd season on the sidelines — surpassing 700 career wins in the process — and she now has Neshannock back in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game for the third time in four seasons. The No. 2 seed Lancers (23-2) will take on top-seeded section rival Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-4) in a rubber match for all the marbles at 3 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO