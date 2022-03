The Miami Hurricanes will have another Hall of Famer in their midst this season. Somehow, Mario Cristobal’s Miami coaching staff keeps getting stronger. Jason Taylor is joining the Hurricanes, the Miami Herald confirmed Thursday, and he’s coming to Coral Gables in an off-the-field role. It might just be the biggest splash Cristobal has made yet. On a New Episode of the Eye on the U podcast, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, explain why.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO