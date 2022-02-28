Russian central bank hikes rates and closes stock market as rouble crashes; oil and gas soar – as it happened

5.54pm GMT

European stock markets have closed lower.

UK’s FTSE 100 index down 31 points, or 0.4%, at 7,458

Germany’s Dax down 106 points, or 0.7%, at 14,461

France’s CAC down 93 points, or 1.4%, at 6,658

Italy’s FTSE MiB down 357 points, or 1.4%, at 25,415

And Shell has just said it will exit all its Russian operations , including its flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake and which is operated and 50% owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom. The move comes a day after BP abandoned its stake in Rosneft, which could cost it $25bn.

4.11pm GMT

IIF: Russia 'extremely likely' to default on debts

The Institute of International Finance has warned that Russia is likely to default on its foreign debts.

Ellina Ribakova, the institute’s deputy chief economist, told reporters:

If we stay here and this [the crisis] escalates, then default and restructuring is likely.

She said a default was “extremely likely,” although the relatively small size of foreign debt holdings, of $60bn, would limit the fallout.

4.08pm GMT

Britain to slap sanctions on Russia's Sberbank

Britain will impose sanctions on Russia’s Sberbank once new legislation is introduced, according to the foreign secretary Liz Truss. She told parliament:

We will bring a full asset freeze on all Russian banks in days, looking to coordinate with our allies. This same legislation will prevent the Russian state from raising debt here and it will isolate all Russian companies, that’s over 3 million businesses, from accessing UK capital markets.

4.01pm GMT

The Moscow stock exchange remained closed, but London-listed Russian companies suffered heavy losses, led by the country’s biggest lender Sberbank , which has a secondary listing in London, which plunged as much as 75%. The oil and gas producers Gazprom and Lukoil both lost more than 50% while Rosneft plunged 41%.

The European Central Bank warned today that the European arm of Serbank could fail.

Russian miners Polymetal and Evraz were the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 index throughout the day, falling 56% and 28% respectively.

While trading in London continues, Deutsche Börse, the German stock exchange operator, suspended a number of Russian companies from trading today, including Sberbank and VTB Bank.

3.20pm GMT

Markets respond to sanctions: afternoon summary

With fierce fighting under way in Kyiv and other large Ukrainian cities, and grim reports of civilian casualties, the war in Ukraine shows no signs of abating.

Financial markets responded in predictable fashion to wider western sanctions against Russia. The rouble crashed to a new record low of 120 per dollar in offshore trading and was down 18% to 98.21 per dollar in Moscow trading, after earlier losses of close to 30%.

European stock indices have lost more than 2% while the UK’s FTSE 100 index has dropped 105 points, or 1.4%, to 7,383. Wall Street has also opened lower.

The Central Bank of Russia more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% and announced a slew of measures to prop up the rouble and the Russian economy, including ordering domestic exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign exchange revenues. It refused to open the Moscow stock exchange on Monday, after initially delaying trading until 3pm Mosocow time.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank had sold $1bn of its foreign currency reserves to shore up the rouble last Thursday and a smaller amount on Friday, but did not intervene in currency markets today to preserve its reserves.

Crude oil, gas and other commodities prices have surged . Bent crude is still trading above $100 a barrel, up 2.6%, after giving some of its earlier gains, while US light crude is 3.5% higher at $94.84. Aluminium set a new record and wheat, corn and soybean futures rose in Chicago. Palladium , used in car catalytic converters, rose 5% amid supply fears. Russia’s Nornickel is the world’s largest supplier of the precious metal.

Spot gold , a safe-haven investment, is up 1.3% at $1,913 while the dollar has also benefited from a flight to safety. Gold has increased about 6.5% in February, touching an 18-month high of $1,7973.96 last week. Spot silver rose 1.3% to $24.50.

The benchmark British natural gas price rose 14% to 255.50p while the Dutch gas futures April contract added 12% to €104.38 per megawatt hour.

Our other main stories today:

2.57pm GMT

Wall Street has opened lower as the west ratcheted up sanctions against Russia.

The Dow Jones fell 190 points, or 0.55%, to 33,870 at the opening bell, while the S&P 500 dropped 30 points, or 0.7%, to 4,354 while the Nasdaq lost 124 points, or 0.9%, to 13,570.

2.55pm GMT

The Bank of Russia governor, Elvira Nabiullina, has set out the thinking behind the central bank’s rate hike and other emergency measures.

She said the central bank had sold $1bn of its foreign currency reserves to shore up the rouble last Thursday and a smaller amount on Friday, but did not intervene in currency markets today, to preserve its reserves.

You can read the speech in full here .

The conditions for the Russian economy have altered dramatically. The new sanctions imposed by foreign states have entailed a considerable increase in the ruble exchange rate and limited the opportunities for Russia to use its gold and foreign currency reserves. Accordingly, we need to employ a wide range of tools to maintain financial stability... We will make further decisions on monetary policy depending on actual developments and the assessment of risks, primarily related to external conditions. Today, Russia’s financial system and economy are facing a totally abnormal situation, and the Bank of Russia will use any necessary tools very flexibly. As regards the banking sector liquidity, the Bank of Russia is continuously providing cash and non-cash rubles to banks. Due to the high demand for cash, the banking sector is now experiencing a structural liquidity deficit. Banks have sufficient collateral to increase the amount of liquidity raised from the Bank of Russia. Speaking of the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Russia carried out FX interventions totalling $1bn on Thursday and in a smaller amount on Friday. Considering the restrictions on using the gold and foreign currency reserves in dollars and euros, we have not carried out interventions today.

Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Russian central bank. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

2.22pm GMT

Here is our full story on petrol prices in the UK rising above the 150p a litre threshold for the first time.

2.12pm GMT

Tui boss: Having Mordashov as biggest shareholder isn't a problem

The boss of the tour operator Tui, Fritz Joussen, has written a letter to staff in which he insists that having Alexey Mordashov, a high-profile Russian businessman who is pro Putin, as the travel company’s single largest shareholder is not a problem.

Mordashov owns a third of Tui, and sits on the 20-member supervisory board. He is the chairman and majority owner of Russia’s biggest steel and mining company Severstal.

Some of you have also asked me about our largest single shareholder Alexey Mordashov and our position with him. Mr Mordashov has been a TUI shareholder for around 15 years and has held about a third of our company since he propped it up during the Corona crisis. Two thirds of our shareholders are from Germany, the EU, the UK, the US or are funds. Mr Mordashov is also one of 20 representatives on the Supervisory Board elected by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. However, our company is run by the Executive Board, like any German public limited company, and not by the shareholders or the Supervisory Board. We therefore assume that any restrictions or sanctions against Mr Mordashov will not have any lasting negative consequences for us as a company.

The EU is considering adding Mordashov and other oligarchs to its sanctions list, Bloomberg reported.

Joussen added:

We ourselves are no longer represented with companies in Russia and Ukraine. As you know, we sold our shareholdings in the tour operators in Russia and Ukraine some time ago. However, in order to ensure the safety of our customers, we will make or have already made adjustments in some areas, such as flight routes and cruise destinations. We are in contact with the employees of service providers in Ukraine who work for us and are supporting them as best we can to keep themselves and their families safe.

Alexey Mordashov, Chairman of the Board of Managers of PJSC Severstal. Photograph: Kommersant Photo Agency/REX/Shutterstock

1.55pm GMT

GSK boss confident about July consumer spinoff despite market volatility

GlaxoSmithKline boss Emma Walmsley has said she is “extremely confident” that the pharmaceutical firm will complete the giant spinout of its consumer healthcare unit in July, despite the market volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports my colleague Jasper Jolly .

The FTSE 100 company is demerging the unit, named Haleon last week , in what is expected to the largest London listing for a decade and the biggest demerger in 20 years. GSK on Monday pledged to investors that the new company, which will run brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Centrum vitamin supplements, would offer strong growth opportunities.

The financial market turmoil caused by the invasion of Ukraine has already delayed the initial public offerings of some companies in Europe and the US. However, demergers are somewhat less dependent on market conditions as they do not usually involve the same need to persuade new investors to back them.

GSK employs 400 people in Ukraine, and lists two businesses in Kyiv in its annual report, although it does not own any factories in the country.

Walmsley said:

We utterly condemn this invasion and the harm that it is causing the people of Ukraine. We strongly support the actions being taken by the UK and other governments, including sanctions.

She added that the safety of employees was GSK’s priority, and that she had personally spoken to the country managers. The company was helping with efforts to relocate workers where possible, and is in talks with Direct Relief, a charity, about donations of medicines.

GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

12.56pm GMT

US Treasury bans transactions with Russia's central bank

The US Treasury has banned transactions with Russia’s central bank.

This action effectively immobilizes any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by U.S. persons, wherever located.

12.33pm GMT

Russian stock markets shut all day

Russian stock markets will remain shut all day today, the Central Bank of Russia announced, after initially delaying trading until at least 3pm Moscow time.

A woman walks past the offices of the Russian Central Bank in Moscow. Photograph: Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

11.51am GMT

Abramovich tries to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine

The Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC, is trying to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, according to his spokesperson.

He handed “stewardship and care” of the Stamford Bridge club to to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation on Saturday, although this is legally contentious. The oligarch, who bought Chelsea in 2003, remains the owner but has relinquished the running of Chelsea after a call in parliament for him to be sanctioned following the invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is now trying his hand at being a peace broker.

His spokesperson told the PA news agency:

I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement. Thank you.

Roman Abramovich, who is attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, the Chelsea owner’s spokesperson has confirmed. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

11.30am GMT

A natural gas pipeline linking Poland and Lithuania will open earlier than planned to help ease any supply issues.

The pipeline, called GIPL, will open on 1 May, rather than this summer. It links the Polish grid with a route to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Lithuania. This was announced by the Polish grid operator Gaz System, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered fears that Russian gas supplies to Europe could be cut.

GIPL will allow Poland to boost its gas imports and to ship gas to the Baltic states to smooth out any interruptions.

Here’s a handy map showing the pipeline:

11.23am GMT

Talks between Ukraine and Russia have begun, the foreign ministries of both countries have confirmed.

Ukraine has said its goal for the talks is an “immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops”. Its delegation includes several high-ranking officials, but not its president Volodymyr Zelenskiy himself.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on its aim in negotiations, but Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has said Russia wants to reach an agreement that was in the interests of both sides.

You can read more on our Ukraine crisis live blog.

10.58am GMT

UK petrol hits new record above 150p a litre

Just in from the AA motoring group, which closely tracks fuel prices in the UK: Petrol and diesel hit new record highs over the weekend.

Petrol averaged 151.25p a litre yesterday while diesel rose to 154.72p a litre.

A year ago, filling up the typical 55-litre petrol tank cost £67.86. It now costs £83.19.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said:

Petrol at [above] 150p a litre reaches a milestone that millions of motorists, faced with a cost of living crisis, have dreaded. It comes as households are getting notices of domestic energy price rises in April. To think that, less than two years ago, fuel at £1 a litre beckoned - although only a handful of forecourts went that far as most hung on to large chunks of potential savings from oil crashing below $22 a barrel. It is the cumulative impact of record pump prices, other inflation and tax rises, along with a raft of extra charges implemented or threatened by councils for motoring in city and town centres, that threatens those least able to bear the financial burden. For hundreds of thousands of them, the car is essential for going about their daily lives.

Petrol prices rise after Russia invades Ukraine. Photograph: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

10.52am GMT

Russ Mould, investment director at the investment firm AJ Bell, has looked at today’s UK market moves.

Disturbing footage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the weekend and the former’s decision to put its nuclear forces on high alert has served to spook investors once again, with equity markets falling across Europe. Weighing on the FTSE 100 was a 6.1% decline in BP , its biggest one-day fall since November 2021 and driven by the decision to exit its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft . Expect a growing investor backlash against anything Russia-related, which explains why gold miner Polymetal has taken another beating, falling another 46%. Year to date the shares have now fallen by two thirds in value, putting the share price at levels not seen since 2015. Even worse was Sberbank whose London listed shares collapsed by 75%. Many investors are showing solidarity with the Ukraine and no longer believe it is morally right to have anything do with Russia in their portfolio. BAE Systems soared by 14% as investors flocked to the defence sector most likely in the belief that governments around the world would take another look at their defence budgets and increase spending. Fellow defence companies were also in demand, Chemring jumped 10% and Qinetiq was up nearly 9%, while French electrical systems group Thales advanced 13% given its position as a supplier to the defence sector.

10.49am GMT

Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska have become two of the country’s first leading businesspeople to speak out against Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Fridman, who is one of Russia ’s richest men, controls private equity firm LetterOne and was a founder of Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest private bank. In a letter to his employees he called for an end to the “bloodshed”.

10.47am GMT

Britain’s banks are among the biggest fallers on the London Stock Exchange this morning, after western governments agreed over the weekend to expand financial sanctions against Russia , reports our economics writer Phillip Inman .

HSBC, NatWest, Barclays and Lloyds lost more than 3% of their value and were joined by the insurers Prudential and Legal & General as investors shifted their funds to defence manufacturers and firms likely to benefit from price rises after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

10.45am GMT

10.28am GMT

As just reported, the European Central Bank has warned that the European arm of Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, could fail under the weight of sanctions.

Along with the escalation of the war in Ukraine, this has sent shockwaves through the European banking sector, with the European banking stock index falling 5.7%, compared with a 2.4% drop in the Euro Stoxx index of European bluechip shares.

The hardest hit, with the most exposure to Russia, were Austria’s Raiffeisenbank , which lost as much as 18%, while France’s Société Générale fell 11% and the Dutch banking group ING and Italy’s UniCredit both dropped about 10%.

10.21am GMT

London-listed Russian stocks plummet while Deutsche Börse suspends trading

Russian stock markets remain shut for now, but London-listed Russian companies have plummeted. Sberbank collapsed more than 70% and Gazprom fell 44%.

The European Central Bank warned that Sberbank Europe , the European arm of Russia’s biggest bank, and two other subsidiaries under its watch “are failing or likely to fail ... owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”. Austria’s Financial Market Authority said it imposed a moratorium on Sberbank Europe, which is based in Austria.

While trading in London continues, Deutsche Börse , the German stock exchange operator, suspended a number of Russian companies from trading , including the country’s two biggest banks, Sberbank and VTB Bank.

10.07am GMT

The warning to rich Russians linked to Putin that the UK government “will come after you” and ensure oligarchs have “nowhere to hide” is likely to hit hard at the gated luxury housing estate in Surrey dubbed “Britain’s Beverly Hills,” reports our wealth corrrespondent Rupert Neate .

Russians and those from former Soviet states own more than a quarter of the 430 luxurious homes in St George’s Hill, a heavily guarded 964-acre estate near Weybridge , Surrey, where mansions have changed hands for more than £20m each.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said on Sunday that the government was drawing up a “hitlist” of oligarchs with links to Putin who will be added to the sanctions list in coming days and weeks.

10.05am GMT

Here is our full story on the Central Bank of Russia’s emergency measures:

Russia’s central bank has more than doubled interest rates to 20%, and banned foreigners from selling local securities, in a bid to protect its currency and economy in the face of international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, writes my colleague Mark Sweney .

The rate rise, from 9.5%, is aimed to balance the precipitous fall in value of the rouble and surging inflation as the country braces for its financial markets to take battering this week.

Currency trading got under way in Moscow, but other markets were delayed from opening until at least 3pm.

9.53am GMT

Markets respond to sanctions: Oil, gas and other commodities jump, stocks slide, rouble crashes

European stock markets are sliding :

UK’s FTSE 100 index down 1.6% at 7,372, a fall of 116 points

Germany’s Dax down 2.4% at 14,213

France’s CAC down 3% at 6,545

Italy’s FTSE MiB down 2.8% at 2,5044

European defence stocks including Germany’s arms manufacturer Rheinmetall (up 32%) and the UK’s BAE (up nearly 14%) are surging on news that Germany will ramp up its defence spending to more than 2% of GDP .

The Russian rouble is trading about 20% lower at 99.5 per dollar in Moscow, after crashing 28% to 106.44 earlier on the latest sanctions against Russia. In Asian trading it tumbled even further, to a new record low of 199.50 per dollar.

Crude oil prices have jumped more than 4% above the $100 threshold, to $102.16 a barrel for Brent, the global benchmark, and $96.12 for US light crude.

Gas prices are also soaring in response to wider economic sanctions against Russia. The Dutch benchmark rose 24% to €115 per megawatt hour while the UK March price climbed 22% to 275.5p per therm.

Investors are worried that Russia could turn off its gas supplies to Europe, although Gazprom said it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with customers’ requests. A spokesperson for Germany’s largest power producer RWE, which receives gas from Gazprom, also confirmed to Reuters that gas was flowing normally from Russia.

Other commodities continue to charge higher. Aluminium hit a new all-time high of $3,525 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange. Chicago wheat futures posted their biggest one-day gain in a decade, while corn prices rose 4% and soybeans were 2.6% higher. Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly 30% of global wheat exports and a fifth of the world’s corn supply, according to Reuters.

Spot gold has gained 0.7% to $1,901 an ounce as investors pile into safe-having investments, including the dollar.

9.27am GMT

HSBC has started winding down relations with a number of Russian banks including the second-largest, VTB, as per the latest sanctions imposed by western nations.

In a memo to staff seen by Reuters, HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, tells staff how they should apply the new global sanctions on Russia.

Headed “action required” and dated 27 February, it says that the UK Office of Financial Sanctions has authorised the “wind down of certain transactions involving VTB Bank and certain UK subsidiaries”.

Last week, HSBC’s chief financial officer said it had little exposure to Russia –- only around 200 employees and annual revenues of $15, a frantion of its global total of $50bn. But the firm is the world’s leading trade finance bank and Europe’s second-largest lender and so remains a vital cog in the global banking machine.

The HSBC tower at Canary Wharf. Photograph: Peter Summers/Getty Images

9.19am GMT

As sanctions against Russia widen, Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund -- the world’s largest –– announced on Sunday that it would sell its Russian assets.

The Norwegian government said the fund’s Russian assets, consisting of shares in 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25bn Norwegian crowns at the end of 2021, down from 30bn a year earlier.

The fund’s most valuable stakes at the end of 2020 were in Sberbank, where the fund was the fourth-biggest shareholder; followed by the oil and gas producers Gazprom and Lukoil.

8.49am GMT

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said:

Markets are digesting a raft of fresh sanctions that landed over the weekend: Swift ban, Russian central bank assets frozen, flight bans and all sorts. We have also seen an incredible turnaround in German post-war military restraint as it announced plans to increase the defence budget by €100bn this year. Hensoldt , a German aerospace and defence supplier, jumped 87%, whilst Rheinmetall rallied almost 50%. Other defence stocks rose handsomely: BAE Systems rallied 13% and Leonardo in Italy climbed 15%. Look for [US companies] Lockheed Martin and Raytheon later on. Travel bans and air space restrictions left travel stocks down: Tui –5%, [British Airways owner] IAG –3% in early trade. European banks were broadly lower as investors de-risked from institutions with direct exposure to the Russian economy; Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank both -7%, SocGen and BNP Paribas -8-9%. Sberbank was warning on outflows, ECB says its European branches face collapse. Restriction on Russia + possible retaliation = slower growth for Europe.

London-listed Russian companies are also sharply lower. The Anglo-Russian miner Polymetal and the Russian steelmaker Evraz are once again the two biggest fallers on the FTSE 100, down 44.5% and nearly 20% respectively.

8.44am GMT

European defence stocks jump

European defence stocks have jumped after the German chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a dramatic increase in military spending, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Military spending will rise to more than 2% of GDP, in a dramatic shift in German policy (it is estimated to have been 1.5% last year). Germany has long resisted pressure from the US to increase its defence spending in light of its role in 20th century history (the two world wars), and amid strong pacifism among its population.

Shares in Germany’s arms manufacturer Rheinmetall jumped as much as 48%, Italy’s Leonardo rose 17%, France’s Thales 11% and the UK’s BAE gained more than 13%, making it the top riser on the FTSE 100 index of bluechip companies.

A Rheinmetall Mission Master XT at the Defence and Security Equipment International exhibition at ExCel in September in London, England. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

8.27am GMT

Analysts at ING said Russians are very sensitive to the dollar-rouble exchange rate and “clearly the current rouble decline is hitting home”. Turning to the Russian central bank’s emergency measures:

This looks like a package of measures to defend the rouble including new mandatory sales of 80% of FX revenues for Russian companies. This latter measure looks to prevent the kind of FX hoarding seen during the Crimea crisis of 2014, when Russian energy companies were alleged to have held onto FX earnings and contributed to heavy RUB losses during that period. Additionally, the CBR has temporarily suspended the sale of Russian assets by non-residents. This comes as companies like BP and the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund announce plans to divest Russian assets. With Western nations moving to extreme sanctions very quickly - e.g. measures to sanction the CBR are now starting to draw parallels with Iran - investors will be nervous that Western leaders bite the bullet and consider whether exposure to Russian oil and gas supplies comes into focus, too. What is clear is that commodity prices, (gas, oil, certain precious/industrial metals and softs such as wheat) will continue to rise and this supply shock should be a negative for activity and equities. Suffice to say that the dollar should continue to be the preferred safe haven in these unprecedented times.

8.21am GMT

The European bourses have opened with declines of between 1% and 2%.

UK’s FTSE 100 down 1% at 7,412, a loss of 77 points

Germany’s Dax down nearly 2% at 14,277

France’s CAC down 2% at 6,616

Italy’s FTSE MiB down 2% at 25,240

8.19am GMT

Talks between officials from Russia and Ukraine are expected to begin at 12pm local time (9am GMT) near the border. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was not hugely optimistic yesterday but said: “Let them try so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as president, tried to stop the war.”

Defence ministers from the European Union will meet virtually later today to coordinate their assistance (in the form of arms deliveries) to Ukraine, after the bloc decided for the first time to jointly fund weapons and send them to Kyiv, according to the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

You can catch up on the latest developments on our Ukraine crisis live blog:

8.10am GMT

The earlier sharp declines in the rouble were in Asian trading. On the Moscow exchange, the rouble initially fell 15% to 95.48 per dollar before extending losses to 21.6%, taking the rouble to 100.96 per dollar.

8.00am GMT

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, is predicting a decline in Russian GDP of about 5% this year. He said about the exclusion of some Russian banks from the Swift payments system:

The list of institutions affected has yet to be released, but when it is it’s worth watching whether Gazprombank is included (since it handles a large share of Russia’s energy exports this could have implications for energy flows). However, so far at least the West has stopped short of a ban on energy imports from Russia, which would be the most powerful sanctions they could implement.

He has also looked at the impact of sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).



This is perhaps a more significant move since it will substantially reduce the ability of the CBR to liquidate its foreign assets to support the ruble and help Russian firms service FX-denominated liabilities. Around 40% of Russia’s international reserves are held in the financial systems of the countries that have signed up to these sanctions. Key areas to watch going forward are whether the US adds the CBR to its “Specially Designated Nationals” list, which would ban US entities from dealing with the central bank and therefore acting on its behalf, and whether the US introduces ‘secondary sanctions’ that would affect any foreign entity dealing with the CBR. Another key area to watch is whether the CBR sanctions contain a carve out for sovereign debt repayments (we expect that they will). The sanctions have caused turmoil in Russia’s financial markets, with the rouble opening down 30% against the dollar in offshore trading and falling by much more (~70%) on local retail currency exchanges. These are the conditions in which runs on local banks begin. The CBR has this morning raised interest rates to 20% but other measures (e.g. limits on deposit withdrawals) are possible later today. All of this will accelerate Russia’s economic downturn – a fall in GDP of ~5% now looks likely. Subsidiaries of some Russian banks overseas are likely to come under intense pressure (and may fail), but we judge that these are probably too small to create systemic risks.

7.54am GMT

The west’s sanctions on Russia also include curbs on the country’s currency reserves.

Analysts at Rabobank said the sanctions on currency reserves removed what little support the rouble had.

Even the gold is not liquid if nobody can use FX in exchange for it. There will be a complete collapse in the rouble today.

7.47am GMT

Ozkardeskaya has also looked at the west’s decision to block some Russian banks from the international payment system Swift.

SWIFT is the messaging system of international transactions and being left outside SWIFT complicates the oversees transactions terribly. It doesn’t block them, but it makes them chaotic and unreliable. It’s like going to a restaurant and not being able to order the food you want. The sanctions increase the risk of insolvency of big Russian banks and the risk of a bank run in Russia. More importantly, the Russian central bank is also concerned with Western sanctions which will greatly weaken its ability to manage the war, the crisis, and the financial stability. Russian markets will again be under a huge selling pressure, and dollarization will be the next chapter in Russia. The Ruble has already been smashed by near 30% this morning to a record low, and there are hints that this could extend to 175-200 range. This means that this needless and compulsive Ukrainian war will become hard for Russia to finance. According to the latest news, Russians are surprised and frustrated by how strong the Ukrainians resist to protect their home. The two countries will talk today at the Belarus border, but the expectations are pessimistic.

7.44am GMT

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at the bank Swissquote, has looked at the latest jump in oil prices.

The week kicks off with soaring energy prices and a decent selling pressure on European and American index futures as the Russian invasion in Ukraine and the bigger sanctions imposed on Russia take a severe toll on market sentiment. The barrel of US crude jumped more than 5% to $100 this morning, whereas the European natural gas futures closed last Friday 50% higher. Could OPEC help? Yes, but it will probably choose not to. About two years ago, OPEC countries had refused to restrict production as a response to the pandemic, sending the price of a barrel all the way down to minus $40. There is no guarantee that they don’t do the opposite move this week and announce they won’t raise production in the face of the Ukrainian crisis and send the energy prices soaring. Therefore, the risks to the energy markets remain tilted to the upside.

7.31am GMT

Introduction: Russian central bank hikes rates as rouble plummets, oil and gold prices jump

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

The Russian rouble has crashed more than 40% to a new record low against the dollar, oil prices have jumped as much as $7 a barrel and gold prices have gained 1%, as financial markets opened for trading for the first time since western nations announced wider economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions include blocking some Russian banks from the Swift international payments system, leading to expectations among investors of a run on the Russian currency as people scramble to swap their roubles for dollars and other denominations.

The Russian central bank was quick to respond and hiked its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% this morning to stem the slide in the rouble, which will lead to higher inflation. Russia has also ordered companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues, the central bank and the finance ministry said.

This comes after a number of measures announced by the Bank of Russia on Sunday to counter the economic impact of western sanctions. It said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks’ open foreign currency positions. It also increased the range of securities that can be used as collateral to get loans and banned brokers from selling Russian securities to foreigners.

The rouble dropped as low as 119 per dollar in Asian trading , and later traded 28.8% lower at 118, compared with its closing price of 83.64 on Friday.

Russian markets will open at 10am local time, three hours later than usual. European stock markets are set to fall at the opening bell after chunky gains on Friday.

Brent crude has moved back above $100 a barrel, after falling below that threshold on Friday (it touched close to $106 a barrel on Thursday when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine). This morning the global benchmark is trading at seven-year highs again, up $5 at $103.01 a barrel, a 5.2% rise, while US light crude is $5.46 ahead at $97.08 a barrrel, a 6% gain.

Gold has benefited as a safe-haven investment, with spot gold rising by 1% to $1,905 an ounce.

In a sign that the war in Ukraine isn’t going as planned for Russia, Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered his military to put Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert , a rather scary development. The US responded that this was a “totally unacceptable” escalation.

But there was also hope for talks: the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced that a delegation would meet Russian officials without preconditions on his country’s border with Belarus, but it was far from clear Putin was ready to entertain talks that did not involve compliance with his demands that Ukraine accept partition and disarm.

Things have moved on fast since last Monday when Putin announced he was formally recognising separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops into the region. This was followed by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, and a Russian assault on the capital, Kyiv, on Friday and Saturday.

The fierce fighting, also in Ukraine’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, prompted the US, Britain, the EU and Canada to block Russia’s access to the Swift international banking payment system on Saturday, after mounting pressure for greater sanctions.

Berenberg analyst Holger Schmieding said:

The exclusion of major Russian banks accounting for 70% of the Russian banking market from the SWIFT system to make payments and the possibly even more far-reaching attempt to limit the use of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves of some $630bn can cause problems for financial and non-financial companies outside Russia. The precise impact is difficult to predict in advance. But we would expect central banks, regulators and finance ministers to see to it that the measures will not cause a major financial accident in the advanced world beyond temporary frictions.

The British oil giant BP bowed to pressure to exit its stake in the Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft last night. The firm announced that it was offloading its 19.75% voting stake in Rosneft, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine represented a “fundamental change” in relations with Moscow. The value of the stake was estimated at $14bn (£10.4bn) at the end of last year. It is unclear who BP would sell it to.

The oil firm said its chief executive, Bernard Looney, was resigning from the Rosneft board with “immediate effect”. Former BP chief executive Bob Dudley also stood down from the Rosneft board, which is chaired by the former German chancellor, Gerhard Schröder, and run by Igor Sechin, a close ally of president Vladimir Putin.

Russian airlines are facing an almost complete blockade from flying west over Europe after they were barred from the airspace of nearly 30 countries. On Sunday evening the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the whole bloc would close its airspace to Russian aircraft.

And Britain has compiled a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs who will face sanctions over the coming weeks, according to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss . She said there were more than 100 billionaires in Russia and that some of them would face “a rolling programme of sanctions” as officials compiled the evidence to justify their assets being frozen in the UK.

The Agenda