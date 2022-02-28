ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle battling to sign Sven Botman

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

What the papers say

Tottenham are reportedly on a mission to beat Newcastle to the signing of Lille defender Sven Botman . The Daily Star says the move is driven by the club’s desire to appease manager Antonio Conte , following a disappointing January transfer window in which the Italian was handed just two additions.

The Sun reports the pursuit of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has boiled down to a two-horse race between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old looks set to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, with claims Christensen has made the decision to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Dimitris Giannoulis is a summer loan target for both Real Sociedad and Atalanta, according to Norfolk Live. The Norwich defender has fallen behind on-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams in Dean Smith’s side, leading to the interest from Europe.

The Sun also says Manchester City and Chelsea are set to battle it out for 15-year-old West Brom wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh .

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Franck Kessie : Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona are closing in on a free transfer for the AC Milan midfielder.

Goncalo Inacio : The Sporting defender is expected to extend his contract until 2026, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Independent

Philippe Coutinho inspires Aston Villa to big win over Southampton

Philippe Coutinho gave a masterclass and Danny Ings offered Southampton a painful reminder of his prowess as Aston Villa’s revival continued in style with a 4-0 hammering at Villa Park.Ings, who joined Villa from Southampton in the summer for £25million, scored one and made two, while Coutinho netted once, claimed an assist and could have had a hat-trick as Steven Gerrard’s side made it successive victories.Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz scored Villa’s other goals in their biggest win since beating Liverpool 7-2 in October 2020, while it ended Saints’ five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho after hammering Saints

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard described Philippe Coutinho as being “above the game” after his masterclass in their 4-0 win against Southampton.The on-loan Barcelona forward scored one, set up Douglas Luiz for another and could have had a hat-trick in a virtuoso performance while Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings were also on the scoresheet.“I thought at times, with all due respect to everyone else on the pitch, that he (Coutinho) showed a level that was above the game,” said Gerrard.“He really showed his form of old and it was a pleasure to be in the stadium.“I thought his quality was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City need to sign a striker

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his belief that Manchester City need to sign a striker despite his side sitting top of the Premier League without one.City will on Sunday face Cristiano Ronaldo, the veteran forward who came close to joining Guardiola’s side in the summer before instead making a stunning return to rivals United.That came after City had fallen short in attempts to land Harry Kane from Tottenham, and attention has now turned to joining the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland this summer.“I think the club needs a striker, definitely,” Guardiola said. “You say we play fantastically well without...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Martin Odegaard ‘moving in the right way’ towards Arsenal armband – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has hailed Martin Odegaard’s natural leadership qualities but has called on the Norway captain to add more goals to his game.Odegaard, 23, has been touted as a future Arsenal skipper and has been in fine form in recent months.Signed permanently from Real Madrid in the summer having spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, Odegaard has played a pivotal role in turning the Gunners into Champions League contenders.With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang allowed to leave for Barcelona in January, Alexandre Lacazette has been installed as captain for now – but he is out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea stun Burnley with super second-half show

Chelsea stunned Burnley with three goals in the space of nine second-half minutes on their way to a 4-0 victory at Turf Moor.Reece James, making his first start of 2022 after injury, got the first a couple of minutes into the second half and then had a hand in the next two – both finished by Kai Havertz – with Burnley imploding as they lost back-to-back home league games for the first time this season.It got worse for the hosts with a little more than 20 minutes to go when a mistake from James Tarkowski left Christian Pulisic with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

We can’t let up, we can’t stop – Eddie Howe taking nothing for granted

Eddie Howe is refusing to concede that Newcastle are on the verge of securing Premier League safety.Saturday’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brighton at St James’ Park left the Magpies unbeaten in eight league outings, with five wins in their last six and, more importantly, seven points clear of the bottom three in 14th place.However, with four successive away games at Southampton, Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham before they next play at home on April 8, Howe is taking nothing for granted.Asked if he thought they were on the way to safety, Howe said: “No, no I don’t. I still think we’re...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Randall not letting size hold him back as he bids to retain England spot

Harry Randall may be the smallest player on the field when England collide with Ireland next weekend but the Bristol scrum-half is determined to continue punching above his weight.An important moment in Randall’s four-cap international career arrived against Wales in round three when he was chosen to start ahead of Test centurion Ben Youngs, ramping up their duel for the number nine jersey.The 24-year-old has risen to the top despite standing 5ft 8in tall and weighing 11st 6lb – a modest frame for a modern rugby professional, even a half-back.A player described as a “tough bugger” by Bristol director of...
RUGBY
#Barcelona#Rumours#Tottenham#Newcastle#The Daily Star#Italian#Sun#Bayern Munich#Norfolk Live#Manchester United#The Sun Football#Spanish#Ac Milan
The Independent

Ivan Toney hat-trick helps Brentford dent Norwich’s survival hopes

A hat-trick from Ivan Toney saw Brentford claim a vital 3-1 win at basement club Norwich on the day Christian Eriksen took another positive step in his remarkable recovery.The Denmark international played the whole match for the Bees and had a hand in the first two goals, almost nine months on from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last summer.It was Eriksen’s corner which helped set up Toney’s opener before a second set-piece forced a penalty early in the second half when Ben Gibson caught Pontus Jansson with a high foot.Gibson’s misery was compounded soon after when he committed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City lift Continental League Cup after come-from-behind win against Chelsea

Two goals from Caroline Weir helped Manchester City come from behind to beat holders Chelsea 3-1 in the Continental League Cup final.Sam Kerr put the Blues in front before City unleashed a ruthless spell in the second half, scoring three goals in 20 minutes from Weir and Ellen White.Victory was City’s fourth League Cup success, moving them one behind record holders Arsenal.Chelsea, winners in the past two seasons, appealed for a penalty in the 13th minute when Lucy Bronze’s header hit the arm of team-mate Alanna Kennedy, but the shouts were waved away.City came close to an opener in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tomos Williams admits Wales face ‘big task’ against France

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams accepts that France are a team with “threats all across the park” ahead of their Guinness Six Nations trip to Cardiff.Les Bleus are two wins away from landing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.Wales – at the Principality Stadium next Friday night – and then England in Paris eight days later are France’s two final opponents.Although Wales have won four of their last five Six Nations home games against the unbeaten tournament leaders, current form suggests they face a Herculean task.France have reeled off six successive victories this season, with New Zealand...
WORLD
The Independent

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha fire Crystal Palace to victory at Wolves

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten away run in 2022 to five games with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.It is the first time since June 2020 that the Eagles have claimed consecutive league wins away from Selhurst Park, having beaten Watford 4-1 in their previous road trip.Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring from close range in the 19th minute with his second goal in three games after Palace started the game brightly.Their lead was doubled through Wilfried Zaha’s 34th-minute penalty and the visitors held firm to secure a third consecutive victory over the Wanderers, lifting Patrick Vieira’s side up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira hails Palace’s first-half display at Wolves as ‘one of the best’

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira described his side’s first-half performance in their 2-0 win at Wolves as one of their best of the season.The Eagles extended their unbeaten run away from home in 2022 to five games and earned a third consecutive victory over Wolves with an emphatic display.Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha, from the penalty spot, fired Vieira’s side into a deserved two-goal lead after 34 minutes at Molineux, with Wolves unable to make a breakthrough against a resolute Palace backline.Vieria, who completed the double over Bruno Lage this season, complimented his players for their first-half performance.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will look to continue their push on all fronts when they return to Premier League action tonight at home to West Ham. Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Carabao Cup last weekend when they edged Chelsea in a thrilling final before advancing in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Norwich. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool host West HamThe Reds then host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday, but will first look to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Katie Zelem at the double as Manchester United thump Leicester

Katie Zelem scored directly from a corner twice in the space of five minutes as Manchester United thrashed Leicester 4-0 in the Women’s Super League.United were already 2-0 up through first-half goals from Martha Thomas and Alessia Russo when Zelem’s 60th-minute corner evaded everyone in the penalty area and nestled in the far corner.And the 26-year-old, who also scored from a corner in the FA Cup last weekend, amazingly repeated the feat a few minutes later to set the seal on a comprehensive win.The victory lifts Marc Skinner’s side to third in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, who...
SPORTS
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel says big away win proves Blues players are in right frame of mind

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea’s second-half display in their 4-0 win at Burnley proved he and his players have not been impacted by the uncertainty since Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.It has been a turbulent week at Stamford Bridge with Abramovich initially saying he was handing “stewardship and care” of the club to its charitable foundation on the eve of the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool, then putting Chelsea on the market before their FA Cup trip to Luton.Tuchel criticised fans who chanted Abramovich’s name during a minute’s applause to show solidarity with Ukraine before kick-off at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kemar Roach surprised England left James Anderson and Stuart Broad at home

West Indies bowler Kemar Roach admits he was surprised to see England leave out his old sparring partners James Anderson and Stuart Broad and believes the decision is good news for his side.The first of three Tests between the teams gets under way in Antigua on Tuesday, with the tourists’ two most prolific wicket-takers watching on from the UK after their controversial omission.As the leader of the West Indies attack, Roach has previously enjoyed pitting his wits against the experienced pair and thinks they will be missed.“It was quite surprising. I definitely thought both would still be involved,” he said.“Decisions...
SPORTS
The Independent

Thomas Frank welcomes ‘very important win’ as Brentford beat Norwich

Manager Thomas Frank hailed the importance of Brentford’s crucial 3-1 win at Norwich and praised the contribution of key duo Ivan Toney and Christian Eriksen.On his first start since he suffered a cardiac arrest on June 12 at Euro 2020, Eriksen flourished and saw his 32nd-minute corner find its way to Toney at the back post to break the deadlock in Norfolk.Hat-trick hero Toney took centre stage after half-time with a cool penalty after Ben Gibson had caught Bees’ captain Pontus Jansson with a high boot and scored another spot-kick in the 58th-minute before Teemu Pukki hit a late consolation.Frank...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caroline Weir applauds ‘top performance’ as Manchester City lift League Cup

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir expressed her delight at a “top performance” from her side as they became Continental League Cup champions by beating Chelsea 3-1.Sam Kerr put the Blues in front before a ruthless second-half display from City saw Weir and Ellen White score three goals between them in 20 minutes.Weir, who netted a double, felt her team were rewarded for finding an extra gear in the second half.“We came out the second half, upped the intensity, and we got an early goal which helped in the second half and then we just went from there,” the Scottish international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle beat Brighton as Chelsea thrash Burnley in the Premier League

Newcastle continued their remarkable Premier League revival with a win over Brighton – their fifth victory in six games.Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar struck as Eddie Howe’s side fought off a concerted Brighton fightback, winning 2-1 after Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk reduced the arrears.Jacob Murphy’s pass left defender Marc Cucurella trailing in his wake before lifting a shot over Robert Sanchez, and although his attempt came back off the upright, Fraser was on hand to give the home side an early lead.Only two more minutes had elapsed when the visitors were hit again, this time when Schar climbed highest to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

