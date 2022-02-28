Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle battling to sign Sven Botman

What the papers say

Tottenham are reportedly on a mission to beat Newcastle to the signing of Lille defender Sven Botman . The Daily Star says the move is driven by the club’s desire to appease manager Antonio Conte , following a disappointing January transfer window in which the Italian was handed just two additions.

The Sun reports the pursuit of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has boiled down to a two-horse race between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old looks set to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, with claims Christensen has made the decision to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Dimitris Giannoulis is a summer loan target for both Real Sociedad and Atalanta, according to Norfolk Live. The Norwich defender has fallen behind on-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams in Dean Smith’s side, leading to the interest from Europe.

The Sun also says Manchester City and Chelsea are set to battle it out for 15-year-old West Brom wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh .

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Franck Kessie : Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona are closing in on a free transfer for the AC Milan midfielder.

Goncalo Inacio : The Sporting defender is expected to extend his contract until 2026, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.