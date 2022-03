Liverpool edged to a 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday as they maintained pressure on leaders Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. Sadio Mane broke the deadlock on 26 minutes, tapping in Trent Alexander-Arnold's whipped delivery. He looked as if he could have been offside, although a check from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled Mane to be marginally onside.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO