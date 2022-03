ABM has grown its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Volatility has greatly increased in the stock market lately, primarily due to the surge of inflation to a multi-decade high level and the resultant hawkish stance of the Fed. As the Fed will soon begin to raise interest rates aggressively, it will render the valuation of stocks less attractive. In addition, investors fear that the aggressive rate hikes may cause a recession at some point in the future. Therefore, investors should identify stocks that are cheaply valued and have proved resilient during recessions. ABM Industries (ABM) certainly meets these requirements.

