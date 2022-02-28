ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game cast want to bring back dead characters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of ‘Squid Game’ want to bring back dead characters for the show’s second season. The South Korean dystopian drama was recently confirmed to be returning for a new run of episodes following a hugely successful debut on Netflix in 2021 and the stars of the show have some ideas...

Collider

'Peaky Blinders' Cast and Character Guide

The story of Peaky Blinders, which follows the exploits of the Birmingham-based gangster gang, has seen death, debauchery, and edge-of-the-seat drama for the past five seasons. This show, created by Steven Knight and led by Cillian Murphy has included many compelling performances from talented actors such as Adrien Brody (The Pianist) and Sam Neil (Jurassic World Dominion). So now in its sixth season, who has managed to avoid the wrath of the notorious Shelby family, and indeed their many enemies?
Marie Claire

'Squid Game' Season 2: Everything We Know

If you've been online in the past few months, odds are you've seen a TV fan mention Netflix's Squid Game. The hit k-drama has swept the globe since its premiere September 17, 2021, reaching no. 1 on 90 countries in 10 days and becoming the streamer's biggest ever non-English show. The series has become the Netflix's biggest-ever show, period, surpassing the old record holder Bridgerton less than a month after its release, and is considered worth $900 million in value to Netflix. It's also made history in terms of acting accolades, with cast members Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung becoming the first winners for a non-English series at the 2022 SAG Awards.
Lee Jung
Hoyeon Jung
KXLY

Farrah Forke has died, aged 54.

‘Wings’ actress Farrah Forke has died, aged 54. The ‘Lois and Clark’ star passed away from cancer at her home in Texas. on February 25. The news was confirmed to Variety by a family friend of the actress. Farah was most notable for appearing on the fourth...
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
KXLY

The 50 best ‘Simpsons’ episodes of all time

When “The Simpsons” aired its 636th episode on April 29, 2018, it surpassed “Gunsmoke” to become the longest-running prime-time scripted series in TV history. That’s but one among a legion of accomplishments for this animated smash hit, which began in 1987 as a series of short sketches on “The Tracey Ullman Show.” Bringing each character to life was cartoonist Matt Groening, whose previous work included a satirical comic strip called “Life in Hell.” Two years later, Groening—along with producers James L. Brooks and Sam Simon—developed “The Simpsons” as a half-hour sitcom. Television and popular culture alike have never been quite the same since.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away brings back another character for Dean Thompson storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode in Australia (February 22), which some UK readers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has brought back Dean Thompson's son Jai Simmons for another guest appearance. River Jarvis reprised his role as Jai in Tuesday's episode on Channel 7 in Australia,...
ETOnline.com

2022 SAG Awards: 'Squid Game' Cast Share Their Season 2 Ideas (Exclusive)

The cast of Squid Game has some ideas for season 2. Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Anupam Tripathi spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday where they shared what they plan to bring back some of the dead characters from season 1 for the Netflix series' second season.
KXLY

Jodie Comer says Villanelle role ‘set the bar’ for her

Jodie Comer thinks her ‘Killing Eve’ role has “set the bar” for her career. The 28-year-old actress now seeks roles that will “challenge” and “stretch” her, after shooting to stardom as Villanelle in the hit TV series. She told Bella magazine: “Playing...
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
KXLY

Selena Gomez presents SAG Award barefoot after falling in heels

Selena Gomez was barefoot when she presented an award at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star ditched her heels after she took a tumble on the silver carpet at the glitzy bash at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night (27.02.22).
Florida Star

VIDEO: Urban Explorer Finds Dead Squid And Shark In Abandoned Aquarium

An urban explorer entered an abandoned aquarium in Spain and was shocked to find a dead squid on the floor and a rotting shark in a tank. Juliette, 24, from the French city of Lyon, filmed her discovery during her visit to Spain and posted a clip on her TikTok page. The video quickly went viral, reaching nearly 5 million views.
POPSUGAR

The "Squid Game" Cast Ditched Their Tracksuits For a Glam Night at the SAG Awards

The "Squid Game" cast dressed to impress for their first-ever SAG Awards. Five stars from the record-smashing Korean Netflix series — Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun, player 456), HoYeon (Kang Sae-byeok, player 067), Kim Joo-ryoung (Han Mi-nyeo, player 212), Anupam Tripathi (Ali Abdul, player 199), and Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo, player 218) — attended the award show together in Santa Monica, CA, swapping their green tracksuits for some elegant looks. HoYeon stunned in a sparkly black Louis Vuitton dress and matching hair scarf, Kim opted for an ombre strapless number, and Lee, Tripathi, and Park each looked dapper in sleek suits. The actors were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet together ahead of the show.
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville author Steven Womack brings back popular character after 22-year break

When last we read about the exploits of Nashville private investigator Harry James Denton, the world was a different place. The year was 2000, the end of a millennium. Gas prices hovered around $1.55. “American Beauty” won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The Rams beat the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. George W. Bush was elected president, and 9/11 — an unimaginable attack on the U.S. — was a year away from happening.
