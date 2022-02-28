ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSK halts trial of respiratory virus vaccine in pregnant women

 5 days ago
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK (GSK.L) said on Monday it had halted enrolment and vaccination in three trials evaluating its vaccine candidate against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women, days after pausing the studies following some safety snags.

The world's biggest vaccine maker by sales reiterated that the halt did not affect another trial of its RSV vaccine candidate for adults aged 60 and over, adding that analysis of the safety data from maternal trials is ongoing.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

