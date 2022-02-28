ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Sharp in win

Brogdon totaled 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one...

ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd gets brutally honest on LeBron James, Frank Vogel amid Lakers’ struggles

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks further added to the misery of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday after the Mavs took a 109-104 victory over a hapless LA side in their own home court. The Lakers put in a major effort to climb back from a huge deficit in the third quarter — they outscored the Mavs 31-14 — but in the end, Dallas was able to hold on to hand LeBron and Co. their third straight loss after the All-Star break.
NBA
FanSided

3 takeaways from Pistons clutch win over the Pacers

The Detroit Pistons are starting to find themselves as the season winds down. They used a clutch run late in the 4th to seal the game against the Indiana Pacers, their second win in a row and 5th in their last 10 games. Detroit was once again led by Cade...
NBA
The Associated Press

Brogdon helps Pacers rally late, beat Magic in OT 122-114

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon hung around until the finish and was the difference for the Indiana Pacers against Orlando. Brogdon, had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Pacers overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Magic in overtime, 122-114 on Wednesday night.
NBA
The Spun

Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
NFL
ESPN

Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Bismack Biyombo reelected as NBPA vice presidents

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo were all reelected as vice presidents on the NBA Players Association's Executive Committee, the union announced on Thursday. The three players were initially elected in 2019 and will now serve new three-year terms. Members...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Does it all in win

Haliburton finished with 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 overtime victory over the Magic. Haliburton scored 20-plus points for a third consecutive game and for the sixth time over his last eight contests...
NBA
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook, Lakers have 'mutual interest' in finding point guard a new team this offseason, per report

Russell Westbrook shot 5-of-17 from the field on Tuesday in a disappointing 109-104 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That performance was hardly an outlier. Westbrook has, on 12 occasions, finished games with more turnovers than made field goals. He's been benched late in several games due to his poor play, and his plus-minus against the Mavericks (-8) was greater than the outcome the Lakers lost the game by (5). At 27-34, any slim hopes the Lakers still held for contention are fading fast. In the fairly near future, their focus will have to shift to next season.
NBA
NBC4 Columbus

No. 14 Indiana women top No. 13 Ohio State in Big Ten semis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nicole Cardano-Hillary led a balanced attack with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 14 Indiana moved within a game of making Big Ten Conference history with a 70-62 win over No. 13 Ohio State in the semifinals. If the fifth-seeded Hoosiers win the championship game they will become the first […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Friday

Jokic (illness) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Jokic is feeling under the weather and was a late addition to the injury report, so the Nuggets will err on the side of caution as a result. In his absence, DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green figure to be in for bigger roles in the frontcourt. The big man's next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Pelicans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coach K's final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
COLLEGE SPORTS

