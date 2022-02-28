Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Sharp in win

Russell Westbrook shot 5-of-17 from the field on Tuesday in a disappointing 109-104 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That performance was hardly an outlier. Westbrook has, on 12 occasions, finished games with more turnovers than made field goals. He's been benched late in several games due to his poor play, and his plus-minus against the Mavericks (-8) was greater than the outcome the Lakers lost the game by (5). At 27-34, any slim hopes the Lakers still held for contention are fading fast. In the fairly near future, their focus will have to shift to next season.

