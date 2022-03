Nine seniors will be honored Saturday night when the University of Maine men’s hockey team entertains Boston University to close out the regular season. UMaine will come into the weekend series in last place with an overall record of 6-20-4 and a league mark of 4-16-2 while the 14th ranked Terriers are 18-11-3, 12-7-3, and just had an eight-game winning streak snapped by Boston College on Sunday, 3-1.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO