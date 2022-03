The Clash is one of those bands whose music remains relevant to every decade and is important for the freedom to express political ideas through music. The Clash was not the first punk rock band to use music as a political strategy with equally political U2 to compete with. However, they were certainly the most effective in the delivery of their music ideas, so much so that their catchy tunes are played over and over again on classic rock radio stations. In 1982, they released their most successful album “Combat Rock.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO