Environment

Rain, wind bring down trees

By Record-Argus staff reports
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Snow and freezing rain coated the area again Thursday into Friday,...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Valley News

Winter storm packing rain, wind, snow on the way

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Inland Empire will be under inclement weather this morning and lasting into Saturday night, with rain, wind and snow expected throughout the region, prompting the National Weather Service to post a winter storm warning.According to the NWS, a pair of low pressure systems will track over Southern California, preceded by a cold front, generating a mixed bag of atmospheric activity.A wind advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, including the cities of La Quinta, Borrego Springs and Desert Hot Springs, until 4 p.m. Saturday. West winds are expected to be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest winds are expected for late tonight and Saturday.The National Weather Service recommends using.
BANNING, CA
KTLA

Winter storm brings rain, wind, snow, freeze to California

 Ice and snow showers made travel dicey on many of California’s mountain highways Wednesday as a very cold and windy storm moved through. Many parts of the state experienced overnight freezing temperatures and a widespread hard freeze was predicted for early Thursday. Chains were required on major Sierra Nevada routes and icy conditions disrupted travel […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 8

Winter storm bringing rain, wind and cold temps to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will be under inclement weather Friday morning and lasting into Sunday morning, with rain, wind and snow expected throughout the region, prompting the National Weather Service to post a winter weather advisory. According to the NWS, a pair of low pressure systems will...
KGET

Cooler temperatures to bring rain and snow Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather was warm and amazing over the weekend for Kern County and Bakersfield, but cooler temperatures are expected to return. Change is on the way this week with cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, valley rain and mountain snow. Today’s change will start with the winds. Expect windy conditions in the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
State
Delaware State
Q2 News

Warming arrives but brings the wind along

Gusty winds will continue along the western foothills wind-prone areas once again. These winds will push onto the plains at times through Monday. Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible from Livingston to Nye, with gusts to 50 mph possible from Big Timber north through Harlowton. Some blowing and drifting snow is possible, reducing visibility at times through Saturday morning, before temperatures warm above freezing and the snow crusts over.
ENVIRONMENT
WSET

2 systems bringing rain through the week; big cool down by the weekend

(WSET) — A wet pattern is heading our way for at least the next six days. System number 1 is bringing rain Tuesday morning and early Wednesday morning. There will be a break in the rain between 3 p.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, we will be drying out by commute time and we will lose some clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures are going to climb to the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Anchorage Daily News

Another storm brings wind, rain and school closures to Southcentral Alaska

The Anchorage and Mat-Su school districts closed schools again Tuesday as another storm brings wind, rain and heavy snow to Southcentral Alaska. The Anchorage School District said overnight rainfall has left “extreme” ice on roads and parking lots. [Weather and road conditions may delay or prevent delivery of...
newsnet5

FORECAST: Rain Winding Down, Cold Air Pouring In

CLEVELAND — Flood Watches have ended but Flood Warnings continue for the Killbuck Creek in Wayne/Holmes counties, Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station, Stillwater Creek in Uhrichsville & Muskingum River in Coshocton. Widespread rain is not expected tonight but a few showers are possible tonight with rain tapering off overnight.
COSHOCTON, OH
ABC6.com

Rain & Wind Tonight, Snow To End The Week

*A Wind Advisory issued for most of the area (Excludes NW R.I.) for tonight*. Wind gusts 35-50 MPH for the area. Tonight, rain and windy. Gusts 35-50 out of the South/Southwest. Temps rising to the mid-50s by midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Wednesday, remaining breezy, but clouds give...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Isolated rain tonight, winds pick up Saturday

Tonight stays mild with that strong southerly wind and cloudy skies. Expect temperatures to only dip into the middle 50s. Winds will continue out of the south for Saturday as temperatures stay in the middle 70s to start out the weekend before we cool things down,. There is a slight...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Rain, thunderstorms, and wind throughout the day Tuesday

Mild temperatures stick around today, with highs topping the low to mid 60s in the north and mid to upper 60s in the south. We will be rainy throughout the day, however, with rain totals anywhere from 1-2″, and some locally higher totals in areas where we see thunderstorms throughout the morning and afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBCMontana

Rain likely, cold front to bring light snow

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, Lolo Pass, southern Missions and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT until 7am tomorrow. Heavy snowfall and strong winds are rapidly loading snowpack. Temperatures and freezing levels will rise throughout the day with rain possible to 7000 feet, further destabilizing snowpack. Widespread avalanches are very likely. Wet avalanches are likely at lower elevations.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Buffalo News

High winds, rain showers and warmer temps Sunday

The good news is it's going to be close to 60 degrees Sunday. The bad news: it's going to be really windy and a little rainy. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for most of Western New York for Sunday morning through the evening. Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties are all in the impact zone.
BUFFALO, NY
newsnet5

FORECAST: Another Clipper brings rain & snow

CLEVELAND — Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping down to near 30. So, you will need the coats for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures stay a bit above average on Wednesday with highs between 45 & 50 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy all day. A strong Arctic Cold Front approaches the area on Wednesday evening. Expect late afternoon and evening rain showers mixing with and changing over to scattered snow into early Thursday morning. Snowfall totals should remain well below 1 inch in most spots.
CLEVELAND, OH
KEYT

Storm brings chance for rain starting Thursday

Warm and dry conditions will persist through Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, a low pressure system will bring some rain, snow and even a slight chance of thunderstorms to the area. A chance of showers will persist Saturday and Saturday night. Dry and warmer conditions are expected early next week.
ENVIRONMENT

