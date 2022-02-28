Rain, wind bring down trees

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Inland Empire will be under inclement weather this morning and lasting into Saturday night, with rain, wind and snow expected throughout the region, prompting the National Weather Service to post a winter storm warning.According to the NWS, a pair of low pressure systems will track over Southern California, preceded by a cold front, generating a mixed bag of atmospheric activity.A wind advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, including the cities of La Quinta, Borrego Springs and Desert Hot Springs, until 4 p.m. Saturday. West winds are expected to be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest winds are expected for late tonight and Saturday.The National Weather Service recommends using.

BANNING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO