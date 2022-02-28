ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

food friends &soul

recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor at least 15 years, Thiel College has capped off Black History Month with...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

This Alabama soul-food restaurant’s special ingredient? A second chance

I first heard about G’s Country Kitchen about 10 years ago, from a Huntsville fine-dining chef who liked to eat lunch there. Of course, when there’s a local restaurant back-of-house staff from other local restaurants are into, that’s a high compliment. What made this instance particularly intriguing is G’s does soul-food, the antithesis of the white-tablecloth realm. But good food in a good place, that happens at every price point.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Food#Macaroni And Cheese#Thiel College#Candied Yams#Food Drink#Food Friends
Click10.com

Rodent issues found inside popular soul food restaurant again

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Blackbrick and Betty’s were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***BLACKBRICK CHINESE AND DIM SUM. 3451 NE 1ST AVENUE. MIDTOWN MIAMI. ORDERED SHUT 2/18/22.
MIAMI, FL
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Business Spotlight: West Indies Soul Food

Restaurant​ owner​ aspires to heal the community. “I pray and bless my food before I start cooking because I want to heal somebody, help somebody, so I cook for your soul,” said ​​Sharon Richards-Noel, the proud owner of West Indies Soul Food. Richards-Noel is originally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
105.7 The Hawk

Is This the Best Restaurant for Soul Food in New Jersey

Staples of soul food cooking are beans, pork, fried chicken, and cornmeal is used in cornbread, hush puppies, and a coating for fried fish. Congratulations to this South Jersey Restaurant for winning this delicious award. According to nj.com, this south Jersey Restaraunt won a prestigious award, the first a New...
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Has a New Soul Food Restaurant [PHOTOS]

This morning while scrolling Facebook, I came across a menu for a restaurant that I had never heard of before. I assumed that the place must be out of town, but I was excited to see that it had a Cedar Rapids address! The restaurant is called Mama Pearls, and it's located inside a building called The Local at 4444 1st Ave NE, right next to Firestone Complete Auto Care in the Lindale Mall parking lot.
Daily Mississippian

Joester Brassell puts the soul in soul food

Joester Brassell, known by Oxford locals as Mama Jo, is the true soul behind the soul food at Mama Jo’s Country Cookin’. Located on Old Highway 7, customers are greeted by the smiling faces of employees and the smell of fried chicken, green beans and fried cornbread when they walk into her restaurant. Brassell, a Taylor, Mississippi, local, has been cooking since she was a child and is passionate about sharing her gift to the Oxford community.
OXFORD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Council on Aging brings back hymn singing

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Council on Aging announced the return of a popular program for their seniors. According to the Ouachita Council on Aging, seniors enjoy listening to and making music. In the last few years the Wednesday morning hymn singing was put on hold, but last Wednesday the program kicked off again. Cindy […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WGNtv.com

Creole-infused soul food delights

Soule Chicago is home to Creole-infused soul food dishes and in honor of Mardi Gras we’re learning how to make their shrimp and grits. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break it all down is head chef and owner Bridgette Flagg. 1931 W. Chicago Ave. Facebook @SouleChicago. Instagram...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy