Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Last May, Nielsen Holdings made a shocking admission. The enterprise whose name and famous Nielsen ratings are synonymous with tracking what Americans watch on TV confessed that it had measured viewing time incorrectly, due to technical glitches—not just briefly, but for about a year. It was a failure that cost its most important clients, the major broadcast networks, billions in lost advertising revenue, according to industry estimates that later emerged.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO