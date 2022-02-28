2nd Night of SU-Duke Game Campout | News Live at 6

When a Hall of Fame coach known as the best in their sport decides to retire, there will rightly be a groundswell of media attention thrown their way. As Coach K's final game in Cameron Indoor Stadium nears, excellent coverage of the niche historic of event has rolled in, with Wright Thompson putting together a masterpiece of a cover story for ESPN Magazine, Brendan Marks from The Athletic sharing quotes from numerous people surrounding Krzyzewski during his personal and professional lives, and a litany of other print and multi-media pieces rolling out. ESPN will be putting on a show all day tomorrow, with the network and ACC Network having live sets on either side of Cameron Indoor Stadium, and a MegaCast with the ACC Network offering a special second-screen telecast to compliment the game on ESPN. Krzyzewski will be honored on the court prior to the game and after, including a litany of former players that are expected to be in attendance.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO