College Sports

2nd Night of SU-Duke Game Campout | News Live at 6

citrustv.com
 7 days ago

It is the second-night students are camping out...

www.citrustv.com

The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
247Sports

Preview: Coach K's final game and Senior Night don't distract from Duke's quest for No. 1 seed

When a Hall of Fame coach known as the best in their sport decides to retire, there will rightly be a groundswell of media attention thrown their way. As Coach K's final game in Cameron Indoor Stadium nears, excellent coverage of the niche historic of event has rolled in, with Wright Thompson putting together a masterpiece of a cover story for ESPN Magazine, Brendan Marks from The Athletic sharing quotes from numerous people surrounding Krzyzewski during his personal and professional lives, and a litany of other print and multi-media pieces rolling out. ESPN will be putting on a show all day tomorrow, with the network and ACC Network having live sets on either side of Cameron Indoor Stadium, and a MegaCast with the ACC Network offering a special second-screen telecast to compliment the game on ESPN. Krzyzewski will be honored on the court prior to the game and after, including a litany of former players that are expected to be in attendance.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, tipoff time, prediction, basketball game odds

After 42 seasons patrolling the Cameron Indoor Stadium sidelines, Saturday will be the final time that Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will lead the Blue Devils inside the program's historic home venue. The No. 4 Blue Devils host arch rival North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET to close the regular season and end an illustrious chapter on a floor that Coach K helped turn into one of the most iconic in sports.
DURHAM, NC

