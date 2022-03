Authorities say the unsolved mob-style murder of a man back in 1991 is likely related to the biggest art heist in U.S. history. In the early morning hours of March 18, 1990, two men posing as Boston cops entered the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, telling security they were responding to a report of a disturbance, according to the FBI. Once inside, the uniformed suspects handcuffed on-duty security personnel and forced them into the basement before making off with 13 works of art valued at more than $500 million, including three Rembrandt paintings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO