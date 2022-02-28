ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Orange picks Nokia for rollout of 'standalone' 5G in France

By Mathieu Rosemain
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An06c_0eR0UJQC00

BARCELONA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA), France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it has opted for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) for the rollout of the core network of the so-called 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country.

The technology is installed from scratch instead of being based on 4G, and is capable of offering the highest performance, telecoms equipment maker say.

France accounts for more than 40% of Orange's yearly revenues and more than half of its core operating profits, making the choice of equipment makers crucial for the company. Orange is controlled by the French government via a 23% stake.

Orange said in 2020 it had chosen Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) to deploy its 5G network in mainland France, as China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL) faced intense political scrutiny in Europe.

The United States has lobbied its European allies to ban Huawei from telecoms networks on concerns that the Chinese firm could be used to steal Western secrets - assertions it has repeatedly denied.

French authorities have told telecoms operators planning to buy Huawei 5G equipment they would be unable to renew licences for the gear once they expire, effectively phasing the Chinese firm out of mobile networks, sources close to the matter told Reuters in 2020.

Orange also opted for Nokia parts for the core network of its standalone 5G in Slovakia, the statement said. It chose Ericsson for the deployment of the same technology in Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg and Poland.

Providers of 5G equipment promise internet speeds up to 20 times faster than today, enabling autonomous driving, remote surgery and applications.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

3G shutdown - latest: Fear of security system ‘alarmaggedon’ as AT&T 5G rollout sees network close

AT&T has become the first mobile phone company to shut down its 3G network in the US - amid fears numerous devices will stop working once American mobile phone networks shift their focus to 4G and 5G signals.Among the devices that will potentially be affected by the shutdown are crash alert and roadside assistance systems, burglar alarms, fire alarms, and home security systems.And while some companies have announced plans to negate the effects of the 3G shutdown on their devices (through either free or paid upgrades to their tech), others have yet to roll out detailed plans for device...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Telefonica Germany Taps Nokia's AI RAN Intelligent Controller to Optimize 2G/4G/5G

O2 Telefónica (Telefonica Germany) is the first German network operator connecting an Open RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) from Nokia to a mobile communications cluster in its own commercial live network. In the coming months, the artificial intelligence of the RIC will independently optimize the mobile network for customers in...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Nokia at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place this week, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to John Harrington, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia-Pacific and Japan, Nokia on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#5g#Barcelona#Finnish#French#Ericsson#European#Chinese
thefastmode.com

Orange Partners with Ericsson, Nokia & Oracle for 5G SA Network

For Orange, 2022 is a year of preparation, testing and deployment to facilitate commercial launches from 2023. Orange is mobilizing its experts and setting up a Network Integration Factory to test and validate technical chains, the performance of end-to-end services and to conduct tests with users. 5G SA brings increased...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy