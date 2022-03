Plug Power is progressing well in its 500 TPD of green hydrogen production by 2025, and its electrolyzer business is showing great momentum as demand continues to build. The importance of green hydrogen is becoming increasingly recognized by countries all over the world as a viable and essential clean energy for the future. In early 2019, when attempting to look for countries interested in a national hydrogen strategy, there were only a handful in preliminary stages like China, South Korea and France. However, as of end 2021, there were more than 10 countries including Australia, most major countries in the EU, Chile have come up with elaborate and long term plants for the hydrogen strategies, with 9 more countries likely to announce similar strategies soon.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO