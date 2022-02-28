ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A novel strategy for identifying biomarker in serum of patient with COVID-19 using immune complex

By Fugang Duan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) is a disease caused by the single-stranded sense RNA virus SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2), which has caused a global public health crisis.1 However, so far no effective serum marker has been found as a biomarker for COVID-19 diagnosis, except that viral nucleic acid detection...

www.nature.com

Daily Mail

Canada approves world's first PLANT-based COVID-19 vaccine for adults aged under 65: 'Covifenz' shot uses plant material that resembles virus particles to create immunity

Canadian health officials have given approval to a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine, the first of its type. Covifenz, developed as a joint-venture between Canada's Medicago and the UK's GlaxoSmithKline, uses plant material to mimic the virus's spike protein once injected into a person's body. The shot received approval from Canadian regulators...
Zhu Zhu
Zhu Zhu
Nature.com

Novel volumetric imaging biomarkers for assessing disease activity in eyes with PCV

The aim of this study was to evaluate influence of baseline imaging features on visual and anatomical outcomes in eyes with PCV treated with anti-VEGF monotherapy. In this prospective study we enrolled participants with treatment-naÃ¯ve PCV who followed a treat-and-extend protocol using intravitreal aflibercept (IVA) monotherapy. Baseline clinical features evaluatedincluded best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), traditional features such as lesion size,Â fluid-related OCT parameters and novel parameters using automated software. This included quantitative and qualitative pigment epithelium detachment (PED) parameters [height, volume]; and choroidal parameters. [choroidal thickness (CT), choroidal volume (CV) and choroidal vascularity index (CVI). We evaluated the predictive value of each parameter on visual and anatomical outcome at month 12. We additionally evaluated initial treatment response after 3 monthly injections with respect to month 12 outcomes. Fifty-two eyes from 52 participants were included in the study. The BCVA increased from 61.1"‰Â±"‰13.2 to 69.6"‰Â±"‰13.2 early treatment diabetic retinopathy study (ETDRS) letters (p"‰<"‰0.01) and CRT reduced from 455.7"‰Â±"‰182.4Â Âµm to 272.7"‰Â±"‰86.2 (p"‰<"‰0.01) from baseline to month 12. The proportion of eyes with PED decreased significant from 100% at baseline to 80% at month 12 (p"‰<"‰0.01). Reduction in the mean maximum height of PED (from 381.3"‰Â±"‰236.3Â Âµm to 206.8Â vs"‰Â±"‰146.4Â Âµm) and PED volume (from 1322"‰Â±"‰853Â nl to 686"‰Â±"‰593Â nl) (p"‰<"‰0.01) was also noted from baseline to month12. Baseline features associated with better month 12 BCVA included baseline BCVA (Î²"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.98, 95%CI"‰âˆ’"‰3.38 to"‰âˆ’"‰1.61, p"‰="‰0.02) and baseline CRT (Î²"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.98, 95%CI"‰âˆ’"‰1.56 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.40, p"‰="‰0.04) while the disease activity at month12 was significantly associated with lower baseline CRT (366.0"‰Â±"‰129.5 vs 612.0"‰Â±"‰188.0 , p"‰<"‰0.001), lower baseline PED height (242.0"‰Â±"‰150.0 vs 542.0"‰Â±"‰298.0Â Âµm, p"‰<"‰0.01), lower baseline PED volume (0.6"‰Â±"‰0.3 mm3 vs 2.2"‰Â±"‰1.3 mm3 vs, p"‰<"‰0.01), lower proportion with marked CVH (17.9% vs 46.2%, p"‰="‰0.02) and lower mean CVI (61.8"‰Â±"‰1.4 vs 63.0"‰Â±"‰1.4, p"‰<"‰0.02). Additionally, a larger decrease in CRT (per 100Â nm) and larger PED volume reduction (per 100Â nl) at month 3 from baseline were associated with greater BCVA gain and inactive disease. PED-related volumetric parameters have an additional predictive value to traditional biomarkers of disease activity in eyes with PCV undergoing anti-VEGF monotherapy. With increasingly precise quantification, PEDs can be a crucial biomarker in addition to traditional parameters and may aid in retreatment decisions.
L'Observateur

New COVID-19 Treatment Developed by Skymount Medical in Partnership with LSU Approved for Use in Patients in the United Kingdom

BATON ROUGE – Skymount Medical, a drug discovery company using an artificial intelligence, or AI, platform developed by LSU researchers to repurpose and build new drugs, announced today that it has received approval from the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, to conduct a human clinical trial of its new oral therapeutic for COVID-19 patients. MHRA serves in a role similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the U.K.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
Nature.com

RFC2: a prognosis biomarker correlated with the immune signature in diffuse lower-grade gliomas

Diffuse lower-grade gliomas (LGG) represent the highly heterogeneous and infiltrative neoplasms in the central nervous system (CNS). Replication factor C 2 (RFC2) is a subunit of the RFC complex that modulates DNA replication and repair. However, the prognosis value of RFC2 and its association with the immune signature of tumor microenvironment (TME) in LGG remains unknown. Based on Oncomine, TCGA, GTEx, TIMER, GEPIA, and HPA databases, we evaluated RFC2 expression levels and its clinical prognostic value in LGG and other cancers. Then we analyzed the correlations between RFC2 expression and tumor mutation burden (TMB), tumor microsatellite instability (MSI), and mismatch repair (MMR) genes across cancers. And CIBERSORT and ESTIMATE algorithms were conducted to estimate the association of RFC2 with immune cell infiltration of LGG. Additionally, we performed the functional enrichment analyses of RFC2 in LGG. Then functional experiments were employed to further validate the oncogenic role of RFC2 in LGG. Our results showed that RFC2 was widely highly expressed in most types of cancer. And its expression was closely related to the clinicopathological features and prognosis in LGG and other cancer types. RFC2 levels were also correlated with TMB and MSI across various cancers. Furthermore, RFC2 was positively associated with the infiltration levels of immune cells and immune checkpoint genes in LGG. Additionally, in vitro experiments revealed that RFC2 played an oncogenic role in LGG progression. In conclusion, our findings revealed that RFC2 could serve as a reliable biomarker to predict the prognosis and immune signature for LGG.
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
Nature.com

Coexistence of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches as a risk factor for viral infection early after cord blood transplantation

The Kyoto Stem Cell Transplantation Group (KSCTG) Viral infection is one of the lethal adverse events after cord blood transplantation (CBT). Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) ligand divergences can increase the risk of viral infection due to conflicting interactions between virus-infected cells and immune cells. However, the relationship between these disparities and the frequency of viral infection after CBT remains to be evaluated. Herein, we have conducted a retrospective multicenter study to assess the effect of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches on viral infections after CBT. The study included 429 patients, among which 126 viral infections occurred before day 100. Viral infection was significantly associated with poorer overall survival (OS; hazard ratio [HR] 1.74, p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients harboring â‰¥3 mismatches in the HLA allele and inhibitory KIR ligand mismatches (HLA & KIR mismatches) had a significantly greater prevalence of viral infection (HR 1.66, p"‰="‰0.04). Thus, patients with HLA & KIR mismatches had poorer outcomes in terms of non-relapse mortality (HR 1.61, p"‰="‰0.05). Our study demonstrates the unfavorable impacts of HLA & KIR mismatches on viral infections and non-relapse mortality after CBT. Evaluating the viral infection risk and performance of an appropriate and early intervention in high-risk patients and optimizing the graft selection algorithm could improve the outcome of CBTs.
Nature.com

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
Nature.com

Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
Nature.com

Comment on: Temporising pneumatics for the initial management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

We agree that pneumatic retinopexy (PnR) is important in the management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) [1]. Longitudinal data regarding post-operative ellipsoid zone recovery suggests that reducing time to reattachment in fovea-involving RRD is beneficial [2]. PnR is readily accessible, without requirement for an operating theatre, specialist equipment or support staff. The PIVOT randomised trial compared PnR versus pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in patients with retinal break/s in detached retina within one clock hour above the 8- and 4-o'clock meridians, with any number of retinal breaks or lattice degeneration in attached retina. Patients received PnR a median 2.0"‰h after presentation and required on average one visit more than patients undergoing PPV [3]. PnR also offers superior functional and structural retinal recovery compared to PPV in appropriately selected patients [3, 4]. The authors refer to the reattachment rates and visual acuity outcomes from a non-controlled retrospective study of patients not meeting PIVOT criteria. Patients had gas injection, some received partial laser retinopexy, and all underwent planned PPV 1"“2 weeks later [5]. The study did not assess risk of discontinuity of the ellipsoid zone and external limiting membrane, outer retinal folds, retinal displacement, cataract and functional outcomes such as aniseikonia, vertical metamorphopsia and subjective visual function, all of which have been shown to be worse with PPV compared to PnR.
