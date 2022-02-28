ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Tottenham and Newcastle battling to sign Sven Botman

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
What the papers say

Tottenham are reportedly on a mission to beat Newcastle to the signing of Lille defender Sven Botman. The Daily Star says the move is driven by the club’s desire to appease manager Antonio Conte, following a disappointing January transfer window in which the Italian was handed just two additions.

The Sun reports the pursuit of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has boiled down to a two-horse race between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old looks set to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, with claims Christensen has made the decision to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen is reportedly leaving Chelsea (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Dimitris Giannoulis is a summer loan target for both Real Sociedad and Atalanta, according to Norfolk Live. The Norwich defender has fallen behind on-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams in Dean Smith’s side, leading to the interest from Europe.

The Sun also says Manchester City and Chelsea are set to battle it out for 15-year-old West Brom wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh.

Players to watch

Franck Kessie: Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona are closing in on a free transfer for the AC Milan midfielder.

Franck Kessie, left, could be heading to Spain (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Goncalo Inacio: The Sporting defender is expected to extend his contract until 2026, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

newschain

Football rumours: Jose Mourinho gunning for Manchester United's Eric Bailly

Jose Mourinho brought Eric Bailly to Old Trafford and reportedly now wants to facilitate the defender’s departure. The Sun, which cites Il Romanista, says the Roma manager had an offer for the centre-back refused by Manchester United last month, but Mourinho will make a fresh bid in the summer. The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international was signed to the Red Devils by the Portuguese in 2016 and has made just four league appearances in the current campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku keen to stay at Chelsea despite Inter links

It is no secret that Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, 28, has been linked with a return to former club Inter Milan. Lukaku set a Premier League record-low seven touches in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, with the 28-year-old still scrabbling to find his Stamford Bridge niche. The Mirror, however, reports the Belgium striker wants to stay put and fight for his spot at Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Birthday boy Josh Bowler helps Blackpool end wait for away win with late strike

In-form Josh Bowler marked his birthday with a late winner as Blackpool ended their long wait for an away victory with a 1-0 triumph at Stoke. The midfielder, who turned 23 on Saturday, took his tally to six goals in eight Sky Bet Championship games when he slotted home four minutes from time as Blackpool claimed victory on their travels for the first time since October.
SOCCER
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester City hold talks with Erling Haaland's agent

The Manchester City-Erling Haaland rumour mill is ramping up again, with reports emerging of secret contract talks being held between City and the 21-year-old striker’s agent. The Daily Express, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, says the club met with Mino Raiola last month to discuss a potential transfer this summer when Haaland’s release clause from Borussia Dortmund comes into effect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ten-man MK Dons come from behind to beat leaders Rotherham

Two goals in as many minutes completed an amazing turnaround as 10-man MK Dons won 2-1 at promotion rivals Rotherham. The visitors, who played for most of the game a man down after Dan Harvie’s straight red card, managed to turn the game in their favour and close the gap on Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham to seven points.
SOCCER
newschain

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City needs to sign a striker

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his belief that Manchester City need to sign a striker despite his side sitting top of the Premier League without one. City will on Sunday face Cristiano Ronaldo, the veteran forward who came close to joining Guardiola’s side in the summer before instead making a stunning return to rivals United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

