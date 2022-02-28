ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK says Russian advance on Kyiv slowed by staunch Ukrainian resistance

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s advance on Kyiv has been slowed by logistical failures and fierce Ukrainian resistance, Britain’s defence ministry said on Monday.

“The bulk of [President Vladimir] Putin’s ground forces remain more than 30km to the north of Kyiv their advance having been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield, a key Russian objective for day one of the conflict,” the ministry said.

“Logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to frustrate the Russian advance.”

Heavy fighting continues around Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the defence ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter. Both cities remain under Ukrainian control, it said.

