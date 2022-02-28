ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

11 astonishing photos that show how Chongqing became the biggest megacity in China in 25 years

By Marielle Descalsota
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTatw_0eR0TIZg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MK7s_0eR0TIZg00
This picture taken on March 22, 2019 shows a skyline of Chongqing from the top of Raffles City Chongqing under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

  • Chongqing is China's biggest city in terms of total population and land area, but it was only developed in 1997.
  • The biggest misconception about Chongqing is that it is the biggest city in the world, associate professor Kyle Jaros told Insider.
  • China defines cities not just by their physical boundaries but also by administration, so Chongqing's size comes from the melding of rural and urban areas.
Chongqing is the biggest city in China. With a population of over 30 million people, the city covers roughly the same land area as South Carolina.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQhVU_0eR0TIZg00
Navigation on the Yangzi Jiang in Chongqing, China, December 1980.

Marie Mathelin/Roger Viollet/Getty Images

For most of its history , Chongqing was part of Sichuan province. Despite close cultural ties, tension built between the two places over the years.

"Chongqing always had a complicated relationship with Sichuan because it had a different provincial capital — Chengdu," Kyle Jaros, an expert in China's urban and regional development and an associate professor at the University of Notre Dame, told Insider on a video call.

"There was a sense that Sichuan province had favoritism towards Chengdu, and that Chongqing, while important, didn't get the support it needed," he added.

Chongqing separated from Sichuan in 1997.

The biggest misconception about Chongqing is that it is the biggest city in the world, Jaros said. That title, when measured by population, belongs to Tokyo, population 39 million, as estimated by Demographia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rD7f_0eR0TIZg00
The reconstructed Wushan on the Yangtze (Yangzi) River, Chongqing Municipality, in 2006.

History/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

In China, cities are not just defined by physical boundaries, but by jurisdiction. When Chongqing separated from Sichuan, urban and rural areas merged under the same administration, giving rise to what is today known as the megacity of Chongqing.

"I would encourage you to think about Chongqing as a sort of province that's called a city," Jaros said. "In China, there are four so-called 'province-level' cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Chongqing," he added.

This fact is well illustrated by comparing Chongqing's urban and rural populations. As of 2019, Chongqing had more than 15 million urban residents — a mere fraction of the megacity's total 32 million population.

Chongqing has historically been an industrial city; a photo from 1997 (below) shows densely packed buildings and a bustling port.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tubi2_0eR0TIZg00
Chongqing, the largest Chinese city located on the upper Yangtze, in October 1997.

Robert Wallis/Corbis/Getty Images

Most of China's major cities — like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou — are coastal cities in the eastern half of the country, Jaros said.

That's why Chongqing was integral to China's "Open Up the West" campaign, also known as China Western Development, the country's plan to develop its inland cities.

Before China's national-level development of inland cities in the late 1990s, there was "extreme urban poverty" in many parts of Sichuan province, Jaros said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XrFQ_0eR0TIZg00
New buildings are under construction in Chongqing, China, in February 1995.

Elaine Chan/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Chongqing went through a difficult economic transition, said Jaros.

"You could say that it was part of China's 'Rust Belt,'" Jaros added. "It's sort of like in the US, we have the Rust Belt of older industrial cities like Detroit and Chicago."

One defining moment in Chongqing's evolution as a city came in 1994, when construction started on the Three Gorges Dam. The dam was completed in 2003.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgtEJ_0eR0TIZg00
Ferry passengers walk past the remains of apartment buildings at a demolition site in the Yangtze River town of Wanzhou, near Chongqing in the south of China in November 2002.

Mark Ralston/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

At the time of its construction, the Three Gorges Dam was the world's largest hydro-electric project, according to industry site Water Technology. Upstream of the dam is the Yangtze River, which flows through Chongqing.

Jaros said that it was "easier" to govern and develop Chongqing as a separate entity from Sichuan province because of the construction of the dam.

"By moving a lot of people whose houses and villages would be flooded by the reservoir to one new administrative area, [the administration] could focus on handling those challenges," said Jaros. "That's why Chongqing looks kind of odd on the map," he added, with the city bordering five provinces: Sichuan, Hubei, Shaanxi, Hunan, and Guizhou.

As many as 1.5 million people were displaced, and 115 towns were submerged during the course of building the dam, per Water Technology.

Historically, most people in Chongqing lived in rural areas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ey4fw_0eR0TIZg00
Old boatmen drag a boat along the river at the Shidi Township on July 16, 2008 in Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County of Chongqing Municipality, China.

China Photos/Getty Images

Like the rest of southwestern China, Chongqing's topography is mountainous.

"Most of the area is quite remote and rugged," said Jaros. "So a lot of people did not historically live in cities until urbanization began to move rapidly," he added.

In the mid-2000s, people from the countryside began moving into high-rise apartments in the Chongqing city center, according to a paper by Georgetown University professor Kristen Looney.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dMc1_0eR0TIZg00
A view of Chongqing's skyline in March 2010 with new high-rise buildings under construction. Chongqing is one of China's five "city states" and Chongqing city is the most densely populated urban region in China.

Ryan Pyle/Corbis via Getty Images

As peasants began to leave their village houses, the municipal administration began constructing homes in urban centers.

The movement from rural to urban areas has had social and economic effects on the city. "Society has become more individualistic, more of a shift to a capitalist economy," said Jaros.

To accommodate the rapidly urbanizing city, Chongqing had to create a vast infrastructure network.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6DT0_0eR0TIZg00
A view of the Yanggongqiao Overpass, the biggest of its kind in southwest China is seen March 21, 2006 in Chongqing Municipality, China.

China Photos/Getty Images

Chongqing's Huangjuewan interchange, which began construction in 2009, is one of the most complex in the region, with five levels and 15 ramps, according to SCMP. Cars drive in eight different directions, according to the newspaper.

Foreign investment helped grow the city's economy in the late 2000s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTyy3_0eR0TIZg00
Aerial view of new vehicles sitting parked at the 2nd factory of Chang'an Ford Automobile Co., Ltd on November 30, 2021 in Chongqing, China.

Visual China Group/Getty Images

"It was between 2010 and 2020 that was the boom period for Chongqing's development," said Jaros. "There was also a growing amount of foreign investment," he added.

Many multinational corporations, including HP and IBM, have offices in Chongqing. US car manufacturer Ford also has factories (pictured above) in the city. Ford's manufacturing plant in Chongqing is its largest outside of Detroit, according to the company's website.

More than half of the world's top 500 companies conduct operations in the city, per Singapore government microsite Eye on Asia.

Chongqing's total imports and exports topped $83.95 billion in 2019, according to the microsite. The US was its biggest export partner, and accounted for almost 30% of the city's total exports.

Today, Chongqing is a modern city with a sprawling skyline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRZvm_0eR0TIZg00
People enjoy the night view at a bar in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 8, 2021. Chongqing has adopted various activities to promote night economy.

Tang Yi/Xinhua/Getty Images

"There has been a huge amount of investment to make the city look modern, impressive, and wealthy," said Jaros.

The city is home to has some of China's most prominent futuristic structures. The Raffles City building (pictured above) is the world's highest skybridge linking the most towers, per The Guardian.

"There are lots of luxury apartments, new development zones, industrial areas, and of course the magnificent skyline of Chongqing," said Jaros.

But Chongqing's ever-expanding housing sprawl is also a cause for concern, Jaros said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evf76_0eR0TIZg00
This picture taken on March 22, 2019 shows buildings from the top of Raffles City Chongqing under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

"A lot of cities in China are building these sort of 'mega blocks,'" said Jaros. "From an aerial view, if you're looking at them from far away, they look like cities. But at the ground level they don't really have the benefits of cities," he added, referring to the lack of urban infrastructure like transportation and commercial businesses.

Jaros said the problem with these areas is that they are not "inherently urban or resilient" and do not allow for changing uses.

"If people don't want to live in these places, it's not easy to turn them into an industrial park," said Jaros. "That's what I'm concerned about the expansive, outward growth in the suburbs of Chongqing."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chongqing#Eastern China#South China#Southwest China#Yangzi Rrb River
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Fox News

UK government believes Wuhan lab leak most likely COVID-19 origin: report

The United Kingdom's government is increasingly reassured that the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, according to a new report. While the theory that the coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was dismissed by world governments early into the pandemic, evidence continues to trickle out supporting the claim. Government officials in the U.K., U.S., and elsewhere have begun voicing support for further investigation into the lab leak possibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan as China denounces visit

TAIPEI/BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - A delegation of former senior U.S. defence and security officials sent by President Joe Biden arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on a visit denounced by China and happening in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Insider

Insider

319K+
Followers
23K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy