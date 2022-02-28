Kiski Police Searching For Man After Numerous Attempted Burglaries

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Kiski Township have issued a warning to lock down your things if you don’t want them to be stolen.

According to police, there have been a number of suspicious people in the area attempting to steal from homes over the past two weeks.

The most recent instance occurred when a man stole items from a porch on 12th Street in North Apollo Borough.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police.