Kiski Police Searching For Man After Numerous Attempted Burglaries
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Kiski Township have issued a warning to lock down your things if you don’t want them to be stolen.
According to police, there have been a number of suspicious people in the area attempting to steal from homes over the past two weeks.
The most recent instance occurred when a man stole items from a porch on 12th Street in North Apollo Borough.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police.
