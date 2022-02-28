ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Apollo, PA

Kiski Police Searching For Man After Numerous Attempted Burglaries

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsJt8_0eR0THgx00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Kiski Township have issued a warning to lock down your things if you don’t want them to be stolen.

According to police, there have been a number of suspicious people in the area attempting to steal from homes over the past two weeks.

The most recent instance occurred when a man stole items from a porch on 12th Street in North Apollo Borough.

(Courtesy: Kiski Township Police)

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Wanted In Connection To Several Felonies Arrested

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KITTANNING (KDKA) – A man wanted by police in connection with several felonies has been arrested. Kittanning police asked for help finding Dalton Mull. Photo Credit: Kittanning Borough Police/Facebook Mull was wanted for several felonies including escape, burglary and terroristic threats. He was taken into custody and arraigned Friday afternoon. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
KITTANNING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Charged After Shootout Outside Greene County Gas Station Sends 3 To Hospital

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been charged after a shootout at the Circle K gas station in Carmichaels, Greene County. Green County District Attorney David Russo said 18-year-old Kobe Cramer and a 16-year-old juvenile were arraigned Friday morning. Both were denied bond. State police said five people were involved in the shooting that broke out just before 4 p.m. on Thursday. (Photo: KDKA’s Erika Stanish/Twitter) According to a criminal complaint, security footage from the gas station shows a white Dodge Dart pulling into the parking lot with four people inside. The video then shows another man approaching the vehicle and reaching...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family Renews Calls For Justice For Man Shot, Killed In Northview Heights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a year after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood, his family and police are still searching for answers. Blake Green, 41, was found outside a home on Jan. 9 after police were called to Chicago Street for a shots fired call. Police said officers rendered aid until medics arrived, but he died at the hospital. Police said security footage showed several people left the home after 41-year-old Blake Green was shot twice in the back. Investigators believe there are multiple witnesses, and Green’s family along with police are asking them to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 412-323-7161.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
North Apollo, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Crash In Harrison Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Harrison Township, according to police. The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Friday night at the intersection of Freeport Road and Evergreen Drive. The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, collided with the back of an SUV, authorities said. The driver remained on the scene and was not injured, police said. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital. Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Five Suspects In Custody, Three Recovering After Shootout At Greene County Gas Station

CARMICHAELS (KDKA) – This morning, three people are recovering after being injured by gunfire. The Greene County District Attorney said this all happened because of a fight outside of a gas station and ended in shots being fired. DA David Russo said five people were involved in the shooting and have since been arrested. Russo said that four of the suspects are from Fayette County and the fifth is from Greene County. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Circle K in Carmichaels. Russo said the fight started earlier in the day with four people in...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Father Of Karli Short’s Unborn Child Pleads Not Guilty To Homicide Charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of killing a young woman and her unborn baby in McKeesport last September pleaded not guilty to homicide and homicide of an unborn child charges. Isaac Smith, the father of Karli Short’s unborn baby, was held for court on the two homicide charges and now the case is moving forward. Short was 26 years old and 17 weeks pregnant when her life was stolen from her. Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short is her father. He was surrounded by family members in the courtroom for the preliminary hearing on Friday. The family said...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Men Out On Bail After Grandparent Scam Accused Of Trying To Leave

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men charged in a grandparent scam in Bethel Park are back in jail after police said they tried to leave while out on bail. Earlier this week, police arrested Wilson Burgos Hernandez and Noel Medrano-Abreu for allegedly trying to scam a couple out of $12,000. They were released on bail, but police said they tried to leave the area. Burgos Hernandez tried to board a plane to the Dominican Republic Thursday night in Philadelphia, police said. Medrano-Abreu was arrested when police said he returned to the police station to get the pair’s car. (Photo:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Kdka Tv News
CBS Pittsburgh

Live Wire Fire Briefly Disrupts Power In Wilmerding And Pitcairn

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILMERDING (KDKA) — Some residents in Pitcairn and Wilmerding faced brief power outages after live wires caught on fire on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Pitcairn Police Department/Facebook) The wires affected were on Middle Avenue near Bridge Street in Wilmerding, and the fire was first reported around noon. Pitcairn police say they alerted Duquesne Light and fire crews to the fire. As of 12:45 p.m. today, the outages have been fixed.
WILMERDING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot, Killed In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man shot multiple times in Homewood. Pittsburgh Police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert on Inwood Street Wednesday evening. Police have responded to a Shotspotter alert on the 800 block of Inwood Street. A victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/333VYpDxsy — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 3, 2022 Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 34-year-old Durell Lee Lipford, died at the scene, Photos from the scene show multiple cruisers lining the street. Several officers were gathered around an area cordoned off with yellow tape. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) Authorities say there are no suspects at this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Business Owner Fires Back At Suspects In Armed Robbery Attempt In Hill District

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after shots rang out at a Hill District on Tuesday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 2300 block of Webster Avenue after they were alerted to three people attempting to break into a business and commit a robbery. However, the suspects were met by the owner who fired shots back at the attempted robbers. They ultimately fled the scene after the owner shot back. Police describe the three suspects as wearing hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, and having handguns. No one was injured in the attempted robbery. Police are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Barricades Himself In West Deer Home, Sets It On Fire And Shoots Roman Candle At Officers

WEST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man barricaded himself inside a burning home he set ablaze himself while throwing fireworks at officers, police said. Police said the man inside a home on Huntertown Road in West Deer Township started fires inside his house and shot fireworks and flares out of his windows. The intense standoff unfolded in the middle of the usually quiet neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA) NewsChopper2 captured flames and smoke pouring out of the home as it was surrounded by law enforcement. “I got my dog and took him for a walk and people said...
HOME, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Dead Dog Left On Steps In Elizabeth

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Elizabeth are looking for answers in what the chief called a “disturbing” animal cruelty case. Chief William Sombo said someone left a dead dog on a set of steps. The poodle-terrier mix was found in a cage on a set of steps leading from South Second Avenue to the Walker Heights section of the borough, Sombo said. The dog’s collar and leash were still on, and Sombo said police are sharing photos in hopes the public can identify the items and lead them to the owner. (Photo: Elizabeth Borough Police) If you have any information, call police.
ELIZABETH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Six People Arrested Following Drug Bust In New Castle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Six people in Lawrence County were arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges following a drug bust. According to police, a search warrant was executed along Lathrop Street in New Castle. Six people were inside the apartment at the time. (Courtesy: New Castle Police Department) While searching the apartment, officers found: Crack cocaine Crystal meth Heroin Suboxone strips Marijuana Two handguns Over $7,000 in cash All six individuals were arrested and are facing drug charges.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Asking For Help Identifying Graffiti Suspects

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad is asking for help from the public in identifying four graffiti suspects. Police were given surveillance video of four suspects in Lawrenceville tagging fences. They believe they are also responsible for tagging other locations throughout the area with gang graffiti. Anonymous tips can be left at 412-495-6052. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Mahoning Twp. Public Works Building, Equipment Damaged In Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SMICKSBURG (KDKA) — Public works equipment was heavily damaged by a fire overnight in Indiana County. Flames broke out at the West Mahoning Township Public Works building in Smicksburg just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal at the scene says that at least three trucks and other equipment in the building were damaged. The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but an investigation is underway.
SMICKSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Killed, Two Injured In North Versailles Head-On Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff EAST MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a late-night head-on crash overnight in North Versailles. The crash occurred along Fifth Avenue near Congress Street just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Police say a van and an SUV collided and three victims were taken to nearby hospitals. The 59-year-old man who was driving the SUV died at the hospital. The other two victims from the other vehicle are listed in stable condition. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Grandview Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police were on the scene for hours after a man was shot in Duquesne Heights. Just after 3 a.m., police were called to Grandview Avenue for reports of a shooting in front of the Monterey Bay Fish Grotto. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Twenty-seven-year-old Neil Toalston from Alliance, Ohio was arrested in the shooting. He’s facing multiple charges, including criminal attempt homicide. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) Toalston is in the Allegheny County Jail. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT Standoff Ends In South Oakland

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A SWAT standoff in South Oakland ended peacefully. Pittsburgh Public Safety asked the public to avoid the area of Oakland Court because a man was barricaded inside Wednesday afternoon. Police are on the 100 block of Oakland Court for a male barricaded inside a home. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/UpDAQszWop — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 2, 2022 Police with Pitt also urged people to avoid the area, which is south of the Boulevard of the Allies. Pitt E.N.S. Alert: There is a large Police presence in the area of the 100 block of Oakland Court (which is south of the BLVD. of Allies) Please avoid the area. — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) March 2, 2022 A couple of hours after Public Safety posted the alert, officials said the man was safely located. He was evaluated and taken to get help. All streets have reopened.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Arrested At North Hills Park Following FBI Sting Operation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — The FBI arrested a man accused of trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl for sex at a park in Shaler. It was all part of an undercover sting, with an agent posing online as the child. Agents said Vikash Mishra was taken into custody as soon as he pulled up to the park. The private messages started months ago, something experts say is all too common. Experts added that kids with social media presences can expect to be contacted by strangers. They said it is up to parents to protect them. “It’s about...
NORTH HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy