Pittsburgh, PA

Local Mayors Sit Down For Brunch To Inspire Entrepreneurs, Athletes, More

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayors from across the area sat down on Sunday for brunch with members of the community.

The brunch was held at Back to the Foodture — the first Black-owned restaurant in the South Side.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was there along with the mayors of Wilkinsburg, Braddock, and Homestead.

The event was aimed at inspiring entrepreneurs, athletes, and up-and-coming politicians.

“This is what I mean about building up the community. You’re not only giving them a skill, you’re giving them a career,” Mayor Gainey said.

The brunch will now be an annual tradition.

