ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas Review

Wrestling Slideshow: Class 6A State Tournament

By Miles Vance
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aek06_0eR0T8pf00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Class 6A state wrestling tournament at Sandy High School on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The slideshow will begin on its own, but you can advance from image to image by clicking on each frame. The slideshow displays best in full-screen mode; to get there, click on the three dots at the bottom of the slideshow, then click on "Enter full screen."

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Wilsonville wrestles to 14th at Class 5A state wrestling

Wildcat senior Marshall Rodenbeck battles to a runner-up finish at 182 pounds.While the state's best big-school wrestlers were doing their thing at Sandy High School over the weekend, Oregon's Class 5A and 4A stars were getting after it, too. Class 5A tournament In the Class 5A state tournament — held Saturday, Feb. 26, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond — Wilsonville finished 14th in the team race with 46 points, while Putnam was 20th at 24 points and Milwaukie 25th with 13 points. Crescent Valley won the 5A tournament with 241 points, followed by Crook County in second at 210.5...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Clackamas Review

ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams. Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories. • West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship • Wilsonville wrestles to 14th at Class 5A state wrestling • Clackamas girls basketball beats David Douglas to share MHC championship A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below • West Linn wrestling takes third at Class 6A state tournament • Putnam girls basketball routs Parkrose, eyes playoff run • Lakeridge cheerleaders step up to finish third at 6A state • West Linn girls basketball edges Oregon City 46-41 to take second in league • Lake Oswego bowling teams dominate District 3 championship • West Linn boys basketball falls to Tualatin 68-66 in OT {loadposition sub-article-01}
WWE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy