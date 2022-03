SOUTH YARMOUTH (CBS) – A bubble parade and cheers for Isaiah Celin of South Yarmouth, who clearly doesn’t mind the attention. The celebration for the seven-year-old included hugs and well wishes from the team at Franciscan Children’s. The road to get to this moment was a long one that started on January 11th, when Isaiah felt sick and was sent home from school. “Out of the blue it started out with a little stomachache and it turned into one of the most traumatic experience of our life,” said mom Marie Celin. He ended up in the ICU at Boston Children’s...

