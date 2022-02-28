ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

About 150 Ukrainian tourists stage anti-war protest in Sri Lanka

By Uditha Jayasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBxjU_0eR0SDL600
Ukrainian tourists shout slogans in front of the Russian embassy during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian tourists staged an anti-war protest outside Russia's embassy in Sri Lanka on Monday, and the country's tourism minister said the government would consider visa extensions for visitors from Ukraine.

There are nearly 4,000 Ukrainians in Sri Lanka, which is desperate to attract tourists to offset a growing domestic economic crisis, Tourism Minster Prasanna Ranatunge said. read more

"I will be presenting a note to the cabinet meeting asking for their visas to be extended," Ranatunge told Reuters, referring to a meeting scheduled to be held on Monday.

Flights in and out of Ukraine have been stalled after Ukrainian airspace closed to civilian users since last week.

Holding balloons in their country's national colours and hand-written posters, about 150 Ukrainians gathered outside the Russian embassy in Sri Lanka's main city of Colombo.

The protests come as fighting in Ukraine reached a fifth day following Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a special operation, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

"My people currently in Ukraine are being killed by Russian invaders," said Hanna Elena, 27, adding that she had been unable to contact some family members and friends back home. "Russian people, please go out on the streets," said Elena, "If all of you can take action, things can change."

On Sunday, a protest monitoring group in Russia said that more than 2,000 people had been detained by police after anti-war demonstrations across 48 cities. read more

Additional reporting by Dinuka Liyanawatte; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Protest#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainians#Russian#European
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy