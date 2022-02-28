ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK says Russian advance on Kyiv slowed by staunch Ukrainian resistance

By Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's advance on Kyiv has been slowed by logistical failures and fierce Ukrainian resistance, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday.

"The bulk of [President Vladimir] Putin's ground forces remain more than 30km to the north of Kyiv their advance having been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield, a key Russian objective for day one of the conflict," the ministry said.

"Logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to frustrate the Russian advance."

Heavy fighting continues around Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the defence ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter. Both cities remain under Ukrainian control, it said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Muvija M

