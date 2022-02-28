'The Batman's New Batmobile Is Headed for 'Rocket League'

The Batman's car chases just got the stamp of approval from Edgar Wright. He talked about some of the thrilling sequences on Twitter and fans were delighted to hear his take. If you're talking about bonafides when it comes to car chases, the director of Baby Driver should be a pretty nice credential. As the action movie resurgence continues, viewers are getting to see projects play with the idea of what these sequences can entail. From the sounds of Wright's tweets, The Batman passes the bar. Bruce Wayne's toys are no stranger to these kind of extended sequences in the live-action movies. So, it should be a surprise to see Matt Reeves dip his toes into this realm. One of the first images from this iteration of The Caped Crusader was his new wheels for this project. The Batman occurs so early in the hero's journey that the muscle-oriented take on the Batmobile feels just right.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO