The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders led by 10 points with less than 10 minutes left against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but couldn't hold that lead and lost, 52-51. Texas Tech managed to score only two points in the last nine minutes, 48 seconds of the game as Oklahoma State slowly chipped away at the lead and finally took it with 19 seconds left on a three-pointer from Bryce Thompson. With a chance to win in the final seconds, the Red Raiders struggled to even find a shot against the stifling Oklahoma State defense.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO