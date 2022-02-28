ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AB Foods sees first half 'strongly ahead' of prior year on improved Primark

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods on Monday forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit “strongly ahead” of the previous year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark fashion business.

The group said Primark sales for the 24 weeks to March 5 were expected to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of some 11%.

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

GE CEO sees costs rising more than prices through this year's first half

General Electric (GE -1.2%) anticipates "strong" revenue growth this year but rising raw material and logistics costs will exceed its ability to increase prices to customers during H1, CEO Larry Culp told a Citigroup investor conference. Culp said supply chain and inflation pressures are present across GE's manufacturing businesses, and...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Strong first year boosts Stellantis as cost challenges loom

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) beat its profitability target in the first year following its creation from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, boosting hopes the automaker can cope with rising raw material costs and a shortage of semiconductor chips. Milan-listed shares in the world's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primark#24 Weeks#Associated British Foods#Ab Foods
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

AB InBev sees steady growth as consumers venture out

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) forecast on Thursday its profit would increase this yearas consumers have more opportunities to drink outsideof their homes after ending 2021 with stronger results than expected due to higher prices. The world's largest brewer that makes Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Fan Fave Dutch Bros. Sees Scorching Growth in First Public Year

Just when many thought Americans' appetite for coffee could not sustain any more competition, a new front-runner comes along and takes the market by storm. In its first year after going public, wildly popular Dutch Bros (BROS) - Get Dutch Bros Inc. Class A Report has opened 98 stores, saw revenue jump 56% to $140 million and tapped three new markets in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy