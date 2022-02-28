AB Foods sees first half 'strongly ahead' of prior year on improved Primark

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods on Monday forecast first-half sales and adjusted operating profit “strongly ahead” of the previous year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting an improved performance from its Primark fashion business.

The group said Primark sales for the 24 weeks to March 5 were expected to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of some 11%.