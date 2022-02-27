ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Wrestling Slideshow: Class 6A State Tournament

By Miles Vance
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aek06_0eR0QHna00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Class 6A state wrestling tournament at Sandy High School on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The slideshow will begin on its own, but you can advance from image to image by clicking on each frame. The slideshow displays best in full-screen mode; to get there, click on the three dots at the bottom of the slideshow, then click on "Enter full screen."

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

